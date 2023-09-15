Trump Finally Breaks Silence On Melania's Eyebrow-Raising Campaign Absences

In the midst of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Melania Trump's absence has raised major flags. Speaking to "Today" on Sept. 15, Trump divulged that the former first lady is currently spending time with their son, Barron, who is embarking on a new school year and exploring his options for college. When asked when his wife might join the campaign events, Trump replied, "She'll be with us. She's very, very supportive." He didn't provide a specific timetable; instead, he stated that Melania would appear "when it's appropriate."

The former president also provided some additional reasons for his wife's lack of participation. "She's a private person," Trump explained to "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker. In addition, Trump indicated that he wasn't in a hurry for Melania's participation, noting, "I like to keep her away from it. It's so nasty and so mean."

Despite Melania being missing from campaign events, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway informed The New York Times that the former first lady is her husband's "most trusted and most transparent adviser." In May 2023, Melania spoke to Fox News about her husband's campaign, saying, "He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength."