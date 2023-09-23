Rachel Boston's Favorite Hallmark Cliche Is A Total Classic

If you've watched a Hallmark movie or two in your day, then you'll already be aware that the channel's famous movies share some classic tropes. From high school sweethearts reuniting to two stars sharing a first kiss beneath some (fake) falling snow, there are plenty of heartwarming Hallmark elements that tend to come back again and again. One of the reasons so many folks love the Hallmark Channel as much as they do is how easy it is to count on the network and its content. It's not a mystery what you're getting when you sit down with a bowl of popcorn and turn on Hallmark.

It seems that the folks making these feel-good movies are just as comforted by the content as the folks who watch them. As Hallmark leading lady Rachel Boston told the PC Principle, "I think there is so much darkness in our world, and people are looking for a place for uplifting stories that make you feel good ... A woman came up to me just a few days ago in the grocery store and was so thankful there is still television that is inspiring and hopeful."

Hallmark movies' heartwarming messaging certainly sets them apart from the rest of television, and the tropes that we've come to know and love are a huge part of making the network so reliable and comforting. As for which trope is Boston's personal favorite, for the actor, it's all about the almost kiss.