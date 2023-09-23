Julie Chen Is Radiant Without Makeup

Julie Chen Moonves is no stranger to being in front of a camera. She was the co-anchor of "The Early Show" on CBS from 1999 to 2012, she started hosting "Big Brother" in 2000, and she was a co-host on "The Talk" from 2010 to 2018. As such, we're very much used to seeing her with full makeup. She doesn't go over the top with her look, but she's definitely got makeup on when filming her segments.

However, before Chen Moonves left "The Talk", she and her fellow co-hosts twice came to the set wearing bathrobes without any makeup. It wasn't because someone slipped up and forgot to coordinate makeup and wardrobe; it was very much on purpose as a themed show.

"We decided the ultimate way to be real and authentic would be to go on without our fake hair, fake eyelashes, five pounds of TV makeup," Chen told People. "Luckily what makes our show work is that the women who sit at that table are comfortable enough in their own skin that we'll all take that risk." (via Digital Spy). There was no reason for her to be nervous about what she looked like — or any of the cohosts for that matter — as Chen and her fellow hosts looked fantastic without makeup.