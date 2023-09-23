How Riverdale's Marisol Nichols Took Her Acting Chops Way Beyond The Small Screen

The following article includes mention of sexual assault and child abuse.

Hermoine Lodge, aka Veronica's mom on the hit drama "Riverdale," is one interesting character. No one could play her quite the way Marisol Nichols did, but Hermoine wasn't actually Nichols' most interesting role. Her most interesting role can't be binge-watched, but it still made quite an impact. Nichols used her acting skills for a good cause, and the result just may be inspiring its own TV series. So, what was Nichols' most interesting job? She went undercover for the FBI. Yes — we're serious.

In 2020, Marisol Nichols' shocking side gig was featured in Marie Claire. The article interviewed Nichols about what she was doing when she wasn't on the set of "Riverdale," and as it turns out, she was helping the FBI to lure child predators out of the woodwork. According to Nichols, "These guys look like normal people. And you're pretending that you just happily and eagerly set up children for them to have sex with." She notes how difficult dealing with predators like this really is, saying, "To watch his eyes ... you want to kick him in the balls and beat the hell out of him."

Still, despite the fact that, according to her, for most people, "your mind protects you from that much evil," Nichols considers this a great use of her talents. "If good people don't know about it, it will keep happening, because good people are the only ones who will do anything about it," she explains.