How Riverdale's Marisol Nichols Took Her Acting Chops Way Beyond The Small Screen
The following article includes mention of sexual assault and child abuse.
Hermoine Lodge, aka Veronica's mom on the hit drama "Riverdale," is one interesting character. No one could play her quite the way Marisol Nichols did, but Hermoine wasn't actually Nichols' most interesting role. Her most interesting role can't be binge-watched, but it still made quite an impact. Nichols used her acting skills for a good cause, and the result just may be inspiring its own TV series. So, what was Nichols' most interesting job? She went undercover for the FBI. Yes — we're serious.
In 2020, Marisol Nichols' shocking side gig was featured in Marie Claire. The article interviewed Nichols about what she was doing when she wasn't on the set of "Riverdale," and as it turns out, she was helping the FBI to lure child predators out of the woodwork. According to Nichols, "These guys look like normal people. And you're pretending that you just happily and eagerly set up children for them to have sex with." She notes how difficult dealing with predators like this really is, saying, "To watch his eyes ... you want to kick him in the balls and beat the hell out of him."
Still, despite the fact that, according to her, for most people, "your mind protects you from that much evil," Nichols considers this a great use of her talents. "If good people don't know about it, it will keep happening, because good people are the only ones who will do anything about it," she explains.
Marisol Nichols' acting background prepared her to go undercover
Marisol Nichols' acting background came in handy when she took on this unique gig. "Just because you're law enforcement doesn't mean you're a good undercover agent or can act," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "So when you take someone like myself, who is used to playing different roles, you can use that to your advantage to lure predators out of hiding, which is what I do..."
Nichols had seemingly prepared for this unusual gig before she ever took it on. She'd appeared on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and "Cold Case." She had done research for these roles that later benefitted her work with the FBI. Still, her acting chops aren't the only reason Nichols sought to protect children in this way. This is a cause that's particularly close to her heart; she became a rape survivor at the age of 11. "It ended up being my worst nightmare," Nichols told Marie Claire, adding "It changed the entire trajectory of my life in a day."
Nichols started her own organization
Since Marisol Nichols' involvement with sting operations began, she also started her own nonprofit organization. The organization is called Foundation for a Slavery Free World, and it works to fight against human trafficking. In addition to founding the organization, Nichols currently acts as the executive director.
Nichols has already accomplished plenty when it comes to both human rights and working in the entertainment world. Still, she has something in the works that will once again marry these two passions perfectly. In the wake of her Marie Claire article, Sony Pictures Television bought the rights to the story of Nichols' undercover work (via Entertainment Weekly). They plan to adapt the story into a TV series and to have Nichols appear in the leading role, as well as acting as executive producer on the project. Nichols certainly has quite the story, and by the sound of it, this series will be the perfect intersection of the many things Nichols can do so well.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).