Why HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home Originally Had A Different Name

If you're a "100 Day Dream Home" home fanatic, you might consider yourself an expert on the show. But we're betting there are some truths you don't know about the HGTV series, including the fact that "100 Day Dream Home" almost wasn't even the title of the show. In fact, the past four seasons could have gone very differently if producers had stuck with their original name.

According to the pilot episode, which features Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt attempting to build the ideal house for a newlywed couple with very different visions, the series was going to be called "90 Day Dream Home." As you may have guessed, that means the Kleinschmidt's would need to construct an entire home in about three months.

While it was most likely doable for the thrill-seeking couple, the producers weren't so enthusiastic about the super-tight deadline. They decided to relieve just a bit of pressure by giving everyone ten days more, ultimately changing the title to "100 Day Dream Home." But you can still find mentions of its previous name, like in Tampa Bay affiliate WFTS's promotion of the new series in 2019 in which Brian promises, "We give them a brand new house with character and charm in 90 days or less."