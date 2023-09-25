The Nearly Unbelievable Words Donny Osmond Has Never Said Out Loud

Donny Osmond, the legendary singer and performer, has never uttered a few select words. Upon hearing this revelation, our minds immediately went to the token phrase everyone has been afraid to say at one point in their lives — "I love you." But one look at the "Go Away Little Girl" singer's expansive family and we're doubtful his wife of more than four decades, Debbie Osmond, would let him get away with that.

Instead, the words Donny has never uttered apply to a category more than they do a particular phrase. Speaking to People, Donny divulged that he has never said a swear word. It's almost unbelievable that someone who's spent more than 60 years on Earth and probably encountered his fair share of stubbed toes has never once used profanity. But he maintains that it's true. From his days on the school playground — when many of us encountered our first "bad word" — to the height of his music career, he has never said a swear word.

But he's not a saint. "Obviously I still think the words! There are certain people I would love to say certain words to at certain times," he confessed. So apparently, he just has the restraint of a saint, or as Donny believes, the restraint of his father.