Donny Osmond's Grandson Immediately Knew His Masked Singer Identity

Of all the singing competition shows, none is more star-studded than "The Masked Singer." Based on South Korea's "King of Masked Singer," the show features celebrity contestants in extravagant disguises singing and giving the judges hints as to their true identity. Once a singer is sent home, they are unmasked. Guessing who's who is half the fun, and sometimes family members of the contestants can figure it out before the rest of the world (or the judges) can.

Donny Osmond placed second in Season 1 of "The Masked Singer" as The Peacock. The identities of each "The Masked Singer" contestant is a secret you aren't supposed to know before each official reveal. Osmond told his sister, Marie Osmond, that he was a part of the show, but she accidentally gave it away in an interview before the unmasking, though she tried to play it off. One member of the Osmond family who found out the secret without being told was his grandson Truman. The star told Entertainment Tonight how Truman, who was six years old at the time of the Season 1 release, figured him out.

"He calls me and says, 'Grandpa, I love The Peacock, but he sounds so much like you Grandpa!'" Osmond said. "And I felt so bad, because I couldn't tell him. He says, 'Grandpa, I think it's you,' I said, 'We'll find out! I don't think so.'" The star added, "I don't think he's going to trust me the rest of his life!"