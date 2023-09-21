Donny Osmond's Grandson Immediately Knew His Masked Singer Identity
Of all the singing competition shows, none is more star-studded than "The Masked Singer." Based on South Korea's "King of Masked Singer," the show features celebrity contestants in extravagant disguises singing and giving the judges hints as to their true identity. Once a singer is sent home, they are unmasked. Guessing who's who is half the fun, and sometimes family members of the contestants can figure it out before the rest of the world (or the judges) can.
Donny Osmond placed second in Season 1 of "The Masked Singer" as The Peacock. The identities of each "The Masked Singer" contestant is a secret you aren't supposed to know before each official reveal. Osmond told his sister, Marie Osmond, that he was a part of the show, but she accidentally gave it away in an interview before the unmasking, though she tried to play it off. One member of the Osmond family who found out the secret without being told was his grandson Truman. The star told Entertainment Tonight how Truman, who was six years old at the time of the Season 1 release, figured him out.
"He calls me and says, 'Grandpa, I love The Peacock, but he sounds so much like you Grandpa!'" Osmond said. "And I felt so bad, because I couldn't tell him. He says, 'Grandpa, I think it's you,' I said, 'We'll find out! I don't think so.'" The star added, "I don't think he's going to trust me the rest of his life!"
Another family member figured out that he was The Peacock
Donny Osmond is not the only member of the Osmond family to step into the world of reality competition shows. One of his sons, Chris Osmond, kept his fellow "Claim to Fame" castmembers on their toes until the finale when he and Monay (aka Jerrica Brooks, J.B. Smoove's daughter) were eliminated and Gabriel (Nick Cannon's brother) was crowned the winner.
Osmond praised his son's performance on "Claim to Fame," telling People how some generations would have no trouble recognizing Chris as his son. "This dynamic of having Chris on the show," Donny said, "that's what's making it exciting because the older generation, they know exactly what it is. And the younger kids, they have no idea."
The star even called back to his own time on "The Masked Singer," saying, "It's funny because Chris has been so tight-lipped about ['Claim to Fame']. I get it because when I was doing 'The Masked Singer,' I couldn't tell anyone."
His grandchildren's reaction to watching his residency 'kind of interesting'
Donny Osmond admitted to People that he did tell his wife Debbie Osmond about his gig as The Peacock, but his grandson Truman isn't the only one in the family with a sharp ear. Donny's eldest son Don Osmond also figured out his dad's double-life, but he was sworn to secrecy until the official unmasking.
Donny and Debbie Osmond have been married since 1978, and the couple have five sons and 14 grandchildren. In another interview with People, Osmond spoke about his family, sharing that his grandchildren saw his solo residency in Las Vegas in 2021, and that the younger ones were somewhat surprised about it.
"Just before the show started, I'm wrestling with them on the ground, playing with them," the performer said. "But it's really interesting what takes place is that after the show, they treat you a little bit differently. Especially the young ones [were like], 'Wait a minute, is that grandpa out there?' And then when I come back and they just can't quite put two and two together that, 'Grandpa was the one on stage and now he's wrestling with me.' It was kind of interesting," he explained.