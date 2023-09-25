Big Ed's Strangest TV Moment From TLC's 90 Day: The Last Resort
For reality TV junkies, Ed "Big Ed" Brown will always be the gift that keeps on giving. Ever since he appeared on Season 4 of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé," we all had a hunch that the eccentric man who used mayonnaise for hair conditioner was destined to become one of the show's most talked-about participants. One of the highlights (or lowlights, depending on who you ask) of Season 4 was Big Ed and his relationship with Rosemarie. From disrespectful comments about hairy legs to massive lies, Big Ed and Rose's time on Season 4 became legendary to "90 Day" fans. After his relationship with Rose ended, Big Ed moved on with Liz Woods, and their blooming romance was the focus of "90 Day: The Single Life."
Big Ed's latest appearance in the popular reality series is "90 Day: The Last Resort." In the latest installment of the TV franchise, fan-favorite couples are back, this time visiting an island getaway to try and save their relationships. What makes "The Last Resort" stand out from other iterations of "90 Day Fiancé" is the show's focus on the couples' mental health. The series is already shaping up to be a wild ride, and yes, Big Ed is one of the reasons why. Big Ed's outrageous comments are by no means in short supply, but his mind-boggling remark about being an elf in a past life from Season 1 of "The Last Resort" might be his most bizarre. We were all struggling to keep a straight face for this one.
Big Ed claims he used to be a mythical creature
In Episode 5 of "90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort," Big Ed attended a special therapy session with hypnotherapist Petey Silveira. It's not Big Ed's first time in therapy, but this may have been his most revealing visit. Silveira had Big Ed lay back on a recliner and draped a piece of colorful cloth over his eyes. Then, the hypnotherapist lulled him into a deep state of hypnosis and asked him to talk about the "soul lessons" he found in the past life he visited.
Big Ed's venture into his past life had some very ... interesting results. As he was guided into the past, he was visibly shaken. "I've been here before," Big Ed told Silveira. "I have an elf, a leprechaun costume." As he dove deeper into the memory, more tragic details emerged. "I was small. I was a dwarf, like a performer in a circus," he explained to his hypnotherapist. "They would hang me upside down in metal shoes and I would spin and entertain people. People would laugh, people would laugh. I was alone. I was a lonely performer, and they threw me in a hole. They threw me away."
Even the professional seemed at a loss for words upon hearing his startling discovery. "Out of all the past life regressions I've done, I don't think I've ever had a leprechaun, honestly," Silveira said during her private cam session.
Big Ed has a sad interpretation for his odd flashback
When Big Ed was asked by Petey Silveira what he thought the memory's soul lesson was, he gave a wistful analysis. "That I'm not loved," he concluded. Despite this, the memory did make him feel even more grateful for his partner, Liz. "I was made to feel different and inferior, but my humor has gained me more in life than it has hurt me," he stated. "And now I definitely feel love. And Liz makes me feel love."
Not all viewers were buying Binto ig Ed's claims that he was once a leprechaun in another life. "There's no way Big Ed isn't completely screwing with this hypnotherapist and the leprechaun costume 'past life memory,'" one Twitter user observed, which was fittingly followed up with a four-leaf clover emoji. Commenters on TLC's YouTube were equally unbelieving of Big Ed's wild story. "Circuses weren't a thing in 1669 but ok lol," read one comment. Others viewed the moment as another reason to love Big Ed. "Maybe the soul lesson is [Big Ed's] entertaining. [He's] actually pretty funny," a fan wrote.
True or not, Big Ed's harrowing tale of being a "leprechaun performer" will go down in history as one of his most unforgettable "90 Day Fiancé" moments.