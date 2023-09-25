Big Ed's Strangest TV Moment From TLC's 90 Day: The Last Resort

For reality TV junkies, Ed "Big Ed" Brown will always be the gift that keeps on giving. Ever since he appeared on Season 4 of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé," we all had a hunch that the eccentric man who used mayonnaise for hair conditioner was destined to become one of the show's most talked-about participants. One of the highlights (or lowlights, depending on who you ask) of Season 4 was Big Ed and his relationship with Rosemarie. From disrespectful comments about hairy legs to massive lies, Big Ed and Rose's time on Season 4 became legendary to "90 Day" fans. After his relationship with Rose ended, Big Ed moved on with Liz Woods, and their blooming romance was the focus of "90 Day: The Single Life."

Big Ed's latest appearance in the popular reality series is "90 Day: The Last Resort." In the latest installment of the TV franchise, fan-favorite couples are back, this time visiting an island getaway to try and save their relationships. What makes "The Last Resort" stand out from other iterations of "90 Day Fiancé" is the show's focus on the couples' mental health. The series is already shaping up to be a wild ride, and yes, Big Ed is one of the reasons why. Big Ed's outrageous comments are by no means in short supply, but his mind-boggling remark about being an elf in a past life from Season 1 of "The Last Resort" might be his most bizarre. We were all struggling to keep a straight face for this one.