Michael E. Knight And Cady McLain Explain How All My Children's Tad & Dixie Came To Be

"All My Children's Tad Martin and Dixie Cooney pairing is a classic soap relationship that fans still talk about to this very day. The characters were originally played by actors Michael E. Knight and Cady McClain, and fans loved them together so much that there have often been discussions about a possible on-screen reunion. Back in 2011, McClain told Soap Opera Network that despite all of the heartache that her character experienced (along with a peanut butter and banana pancake death), there was always room in Dixie's heart for Tad. She said at the time, "No one's a bad [or] mean person, but they are in love you know, Dixie's in love with Tad, Tad's in love with Dixie, Tad's in love with Cara, Cara's in love with Tad. It's like a new discovery for them."

Throughout their time together, there were fights and breakups, pregnancies, health problems, and so much more. Dixie was even the inspiration for Marty's mysterious southern accent on "General Hospital" (Knight plays the character of Marty on "GH"). During a Fantasy Events Live interview (via Soap Hub), Knight said that Dixie's Virginian accent had always stayed with him. "I'd listen to her for so many years. I got to do my own and it stuck. The show did come back to me after a week of my doing it and asked if I could tone it down," he said.

Fast-forward to the present and fans still want to know what was it that made Tad and Dixie just so special.