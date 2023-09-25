Who Is Princess Caroline's Ex-Husband, Philippe Junot?

In 1977, Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco phoned her sister, Lizanne LeVine, in a state of despair. The cause for the actress' panic? Her eldest daughter, Princess Caroline of Monaco, was engaged to Philippe Junot, a mysterious older man with a playboy reputation. And, Grace could simply not feel happy about the match. LeVine would later recall the way that her older sister tortured herself over Caroline's unadvisable decision — hoping for the best but fearing the worst.

Speaking to the biographer, J. Randy Taraborrelli for his book, "Once Upon a Time: Behind the Fairy Tale of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier," LeVine remembered Grace asking, "What do you do, Lizzie, when you know your child is headed for disaster and you can't stop it from happening?" The ever-caring younger sister apparently replied, "You let her get hurt, Gracie. There is no other way. Then you just have to be there to pick up the pieces."

In the end, this is exactly what transpired. Caroline and Junot made it down the aisle in an opulent but undeniably controversial royal wedding, only to divorce just two years later. But, before the pair parted ways, they were the center of a string of tabloid scandals that involved media stalking, public arguments, and even rumors of infidelity. After all, Junot's uniquely attention-grabbing jet-setter lifestyle was not a good fit for Caroline. And, the rumors that swirled around him were hardly beneficial for the Monegasque crown.