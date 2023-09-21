Inside Ava Gardner's Relationship With Frank Sinatra

With tumultuous celebrity couples generating headlines on a daily basis, folks might be inclined to think that A-listers were more reserved during Hollywood's Golden Age. But the truth is that the celeb paramours of yesteryear were as messy and scandalous as the TikTok power couples of today. Sure, they didn't have social media to document their every cancelable offense, but the paps were certainly on their backs selling scandal to the tabloids. And when it comes to iconic hot mess couples, few can compare to Ava Gardner and Frank Sinatra.

She was the raven-haired, ruby-lipped starlet who wowed fans with her smoldering screen presence. He was Ol' Blue Eyes, the diminutive yet commanding baritone whose singing was matched only by his acting. Though Gardner and Sinatra were the epitome of old-school chic, appearances can be deceiving.

Behind closed doors, both stars were deeply troubled individuals, and in time, their marriage inevitably turned toxic. Gardner, for instance, had a legendary bad girl reputation — this was, after all, the woman who was once banned from the Ritz for urinating in the lobby, or so the legend goes. Sinatra's profile, meanwhile, was something of a precursor to Beatlemania in its sheer ability to ignite the passions of hordes of screaming young women in his 1940s heartthrob heyday. Together, the two were dynamite. But of course, it doesn't take much to set dynamite off. From their boozy first date to their poignant goodbye, let's take a look inside Ava Gardner and Frank Sinatra's relationship.