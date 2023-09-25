What Roger From Sister, Sister Looks Like Today

Throughout the '90s, primetime television became home to fresh young faces who quickly became fan favorites. With the Olsen Twins finding sitcom success in "Full House," it was only a matter of time before they would share the spotlight with another set of twins. In 1994, we witnessed child stars Tia and Tamera Mowry rise to stardom through their hit show "Sister, Sister." In addition to showcasing their unique chemistry as twin sisters, "Sister, Sister" also introduced us to various memorable characters throughout its six-season run.

One of which happened to be their flirty next-door neighbor Roger Evans, who was constantly told by Tia and Tamera to "go home." Unlike his fictional counterpart, actor Marques Houston was known as a heartthrob before his ascension to primetime television. As 1/3rd of the music group Immature, Houston — or "Batman" — balanced his career as a musician with his career as an actor. In an interview with VladTV in 2017, the singer shared how grateful he was for the opportunities given to him. "Being so young and experienced all this success, you know, I was just thankful," he revealed. "Like, I was having fun. Having fun being able to do what I love to do, which was entertaining." From owning a film company to becoming a doting father, Houston has become quite the "mature" adult since his youthful days on "Sister, Sister." To learn more about his never-ending career, here's everything you need to know about Houston's whereabouts since his departure from the show.