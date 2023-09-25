A Look At Trace Cyrus' Controversial Social Media History

For a while, Miley Cyrus took the cake as the most controversial member of the Cyrus family. Everybody watched in awe as the Disney star underwent a stunning transformation into a liberated adult who was open about her drug and alcohol use. After several controversial performances, polarizing decisions, and loads of backlash, Cyrus took the time to work on herself. She got sober and started going to therapy to process all the deeply messed up things that happened to her as a child star.

And while she feels happier and lighter, the same cannot be said for her brother, Trace Cyrus. The "Metro Station" lead singer has been under fire for his problematic comments and sexist views. But despite everything, he believes the true problems lie with his last name. In an Instagram Q&A sesh, Trace shared he would've been more successful if it weren't for his famous family. He explained, "People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me."

He shared that he's been trying to break out of this association by leaving out his last name from his social media accounts, per E! News. So, it's a little ironic that he uses his social media presence to express his hot takes.