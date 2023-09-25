A Look At Trace Cyrus' Controversial Social Media History
For a while, Miley Cyrus took the cake as the most controversial member of the Cyrus family. Everybody watched in awe as the Disney star underwent a stunning transformation into a liberated adult who was open about her drug and alcohol use. After several controversial performances, polarizing decisions, and loads of backlash, Cyrus took the time to work on herself. She got sober and started going to therapy to process all the deeply messed up things that happened to her as a child star.
And while she feels happier and lighter, the same cannot be said for her brother, Trace Cyrus. The "Metro Station" lead singer has been under fire for his problematic comments and sexist views. But despite everything, he believes the true problems lie with his last name. In an Instagram Q&A sesh, Trace shared he would've been more successful if it weren't for his famous family. He explained, "People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me."
He shared that he's been trying to break out of this association by leaving out his last name from his social media accounts, per E! News. So, it's a little ironic that he uses his social media presence to express his hot takes.
Trace Cyrus slut-shamed OnlyFans content creators
In August 2023, Trace Cyrus posted a rant to X, formerly known as Twitter, about women on OnlyFans. He expressed disappointment in these women for passing up good men to make a quick buck. Trace went on to create an unflattering portrait of these women, calling them judgemental for thinking that men who don't want to be with them are insecure. He believed they could never find serious partners because men only viewed them as objects of sexual pleasure.
He wrote, "I just think this independent mindset of not needing a man is extremely toxic and leads to a very lonely future. I hope more girls continue to speak up about this so other girls know the risk of getting into it." He finished with another so-called pearl of wisdom, writing, "Having a good man and a family will bring you more happiness in old age than OF ever could." Naturally, he received tons of backlash. Several OnlyFans creators clapped back with snaps of their healthy relationships.
Former "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham responded to Cyrus' rant and pointed out how men on OnlyFans have fulfilling personal lives because their work is different from their private lives. Cyrus sarcastically clapped back by saying she was right and every woman should have an OnlyFans. He further doubled down on his comments through a video posted to X, where he said he couldn't understand why people were offended by what he believed was common sense and once again labeled the women on OnlyFans disgusting for being explicit.
Trace Cyrus feels sorry for his exes
In September 2023, Trace Cyrus went on another rant on his Instagram stories. This time, he expressed that he felt sorry for his exes because they had to spend their lives without him. He described how his ex-girlfriends from decades ago still can't get over a high-value, good-morale man like him. He was saddened because they all had to settle for the next best thing that couldn't compare to his greatness.
Trace urged women to hold onto men like him since they're so rare to come around. He strongly advised them against letting their flighty emotions and irrational decision-making get in the way of a relationship with a loving man. He closed off with, "No girl that lost me has had their life improve by me no longer being a part of it" (via Page Six). But in reality, his ex Brenda Song has a wonderful relationship with Macaulay Culkin. After the blowback, he wrote that he only intended to spread positivity and create awareness. He highly encouraged people to carefully read his wise words to understand their true meaning.
Meanwhile, in 2019, Trace posted a photo of his then-fiancee Taylor Lauren Sanders, with his hand around her neck. When Instagram users reported the picture, and it got taken down for community guidelines violation, Trace didn't stay silent. He wrote that every woman who reported the post was jealous of his fiancee's beauty. Trace advised these jealous women to work on themselves so they wouldn't feel insecure enough to attack others.