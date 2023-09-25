Kody Brown's Relationship With Daughter Mykelti Hit A Snag With One Hypocritical Action

The ongoing saga of Robyn Brown and her children receiving special attention from Kody Brown continues. Despite the patriarch's attempts to deny these claims, both "Sister Wives" fans and family think Robyn is his favorite wife, and Kody's actions speak louder than his words.

His efforts to be the world's greatest dad to Robyn's children have backfired, as his relationship with daughter Mykelti Padron hit a snag due to his hypocritical behavior. As a devout Mormon, Kody strictly adheres to the belief that body piercings should only be for medical reasons. He even went so far as to prohibit his first three wives, who are now his exes — Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown — from wearing earrings and had them agree that nobody in the family would get their ears pierced. That is, until Robyn entered the picture.

After years of opposing the idea of a simple ear piercing, Kody relented and allowed his adoptive daughter, Aurora Brown, who is Robyn's child, to have it done. Given his prior stance, this moment didn't sit well with Mykelti, Christine's daughter, and it also drew the disapproval of "Sister Wives" fans.