Kody Brown's Relationship With Daughter Mykelti Hit A Snag With One Hypocritical Action
The ongoing saga of Robyn Brown and her children receiving special attention from Kody Brown continues. Despite the patriarch's attempts to deny these claims, both "Sister Wives" fans and family think Robyn is his favorite wife, and Kody's actions speak louder than his words.
His efforts to be the world's greatest dad to Robyn's children have backfired, as his relationship with daughter Mykelti Padron hit a snag due to his hypocritical behavior. As a devout Mormon, Kody strictly adheres to the belief that body piercings should only be for medical reasons. He even went so far as to prohibit his first three wives, who are now his exes — Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown — from wearing earrings and had them agree that nobody in the family would get their ears pierced. That is, until Robyn entered the picture.
After years of opposing the idea of a simple ear piercing, Kody relented and allowed his adoptive daughter, Aurora Brown, who is Robyn's child, to have it done. Given his prior stance, this moment didn't sit well with Mykelti, Christine's daughter, and it also drew the disapproval of "Sister Wives" fans.
Aurora Brown's ear piercing broke family rules
Contrary to his religious convictions, Kody Brown took his and Robyn Brown's daughter, Aurora Brown, to have her ears pierced, a moment captured in an episode of "Sister Wives." While this might be considered ordinary for many, within the polygamous Brown family, the seemingly minor incident sparked major drama.
Mykelti Padron voiced her disappointment about the event on Patreon, as reported by Without A Crystal Ball, explaining that when she and her sisters lived at home, Kody never allowed them to get their ears pierced. What added to the issue was that Kody accompanied Aurora for this task, another thing he had never done for his other children, according to Mykelti. While hinting at Kody's hypocrisy, Mykelti did show some understanding, suggesting that his increased attention to Aurora might have been influenced by the filming of the entire process.
In the episode in question, as per The U.S. Sun, Kody expressed his desire to adhere to certain family rules, particularly those related to body piercings. However, he acknowledged that Robyn already had piercings when she joined the Brown family and that, interestingly enough, her father had taken her to get them. "This will be the first time I've ever gone with one of my daughters to get their ears pierced," Kody can be seen saying in the clip, earning himself some serious virtual side-eyeing from TLC viewers.
Kody is once again accused of favoritism
"Sister Wives" fans were quick to criticize Kody Brown for what they've dubbed "Pierced Ear Gate" on Reddit. One user found Kody's eagerness to oversee Aurora Brown's ear-piercing strange, especially since she is of legal drinking age. Another pointed out that Kody might be using this as an opportunity to paint himself as a devoted father, while a third commenter questioned Kody's inability to conceal his favoritism, saying, "He doesn't even try to cover it up."
The thing is, everyone would likely get over the fact that Kody had a change of heart regarding ear piercing, but he's been demonstrating a pattern of favoritism that has been evident for years. When Ysabel Brown, Christine Brown's daughter, needed out-of-town back surgery during the pandemic, Kody chose not to accompany her, instead officiating a friend's wedding around the same time. Christine took to TLC's cameras to share that Ysabel felt hurt and confused by her father's actions. Moreover, Kody predominantly stayed with Robyn and their five children during the height of the pandemic, shutting out the rest of his children and then-wives.
Considering the history leading up to Aurora's ear-piercing, it appears that Kody may be attempting to make amends for the years when he was less involved as a father. With only one wife remaining after starting with four, he sure does have more time on his hands.