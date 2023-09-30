Viktor Krum From Harry Potter Is Unrecognizable Today

The "Harry Potter" franchise is rife with British household names, but it also served as a launching point for many people's careers. From the main trio to many of the secondary characters, a lot of these actors went on to find success in other projects outside of the wizarding world. Still, some of them have gone a bit under the radar in the years since their involvement.

One such example is Bulgarian actor Stanislav Yanevski (sometimes credited as Ianevski), who portrayed the beloved Quidditch heartthrob and Durmstrang alum Viktor Krum. Since getting his breakout role in the franchise, Yanevski is not the only one who has changed quite a bit, but unless you are very good with faces and have quite a keen eye, you might struggle to recognize him if you were to see him out and about.

This is in no small part due to his impressive physical changes, for which the actor has loved getting recognition. In a tweet, he even shared a Bustle article about his transformation, saying, "When the world acknowledges your hard work ... thank you." With fall and Halloween upon us, many "Harry Potter" fans like to re-watch the movies for ambiance — if you are one of those people, and have been wondering what Yanevski is up to now, here's a look at his life in the Muggle world.