The Sweet Birthday Surprise Donny Osmond Once Gave Jennifer Garner

Celebrities are just like us — they have their own celebrity crushes too! And one down-to-earth celeb got the chance to meet hers in the wake of a milestone birthday. A couple of days before Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday in 2022, she was surprised with a visit (and a song!) from Donny Osmond.

Garner shared the experience on Instagram. In the video, she watches a clip of Donny singing a birthday song for her. Then, the man himself appears behind her with a personalized cake and sings along! Garner laughs and gives Donny a big hug. The video shows a close-up of her cake — decorated with a photo of her younger self and the text, "13 Going on 50! Love Donny!" After a little more singing, the video ends.

In the caption, Garner called Donny, " ... the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion ... " She went on to say that he spent 90 minutes with her, " ... to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act. Thank you, Donny." Garner added a purple heart emoji, tagged and said hello to Donny's sister Marie Osmond, and told his wife Debbie Osmond that she wants to meet her one day.