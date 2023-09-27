A Timeline Of Meghan Markle's Friendship With Serena Williams

The following article mentions mental health issues.

As far as celebrity friendships go, it doesn't get much more iconic than Meghan Markle and tennis star Serena Williams. These two have been through the most, and they've continued to support each other all the way.

Meghan and Williams met way back in 2010, and their friendship has only continued to blossom. "We are both the same age, have a penchant for hot sauces and adore fashion, but what connects us more than those things is perhaps our belief in exceeding expectations – our endless ambition," Meghan wrote on her now-defunct blog, The Tig (via People). Meghan's not kidding about that endless ambition: Williams holds the title of the greatest Grand Slam player in history, and she kicked off her professional tennis career at the age of 14. She had to wade through plenty of obstacles to become the icon that she is, including sexism, racism, health issues, and injuries. And yet, she ended her tennis career with a bang in spite of all she had to endure.

Like Williams, Meghan is also a tenacious and resilient person. She started advocating for women's rights at the age of 11, worked her butt off to get her acting career going, married a prince, became a duchess, and then shocked the world when she and Prince Harry left the royal family. And at some point along the way, she forged a friendship with one of the greatest athletes of all time. Let's take a look at how it all began.