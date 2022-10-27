​​Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Ready For A Popular American Awards Show

In early January 2020, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, dropped the unexpected news on Instagram that they "intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Within two weeks, Buckingham Palace released its own statement confirming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could no longer use the HRH titles and were no longer working royals.

One of the ways the couple is working to become financially independent is with a number of multi-million dollar deals for content with major platforms like Spotify and Netflix, per Forbes. One of the first of those deals to go live was Meghan's Spotify podcast "Archetypes." Her first episode was a conversation with tennis legend Serena Williams about ambition, and it rocketed to the top of the Spotify podcast charts. Now the popular podcast has been nominated for an award.