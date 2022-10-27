Meghan Markle's Podcast Is Ready For A Popular American Awards Show
In early January 2020, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, dropped the unexpected news on Instagram that they "intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Within two weeks, Buckingham Palace released its own statement confirming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could no longer use the HRH titles and were no longer working royals.
One of the ways the couple is working to become financially independent is with a number of multi-million dollar deals for content with major platforms like Spotify and Netflix, per Forbes. One of the first of those deals to go live was Meghan's Spotify podcast "Archetypes." Her first episode was a conversation with tennis legend Serena Williams about ambition, and it rocketed to the top of the Spotify podcast charts. Now the popular podcast has been nominated for an award.
Listeners can vote 25 times per day for best pop podcast
The People's Choice Awards has nominated Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast "Archetypes" for Best Pop Podcast of 2022. It is nominated alongside seven other podcasts, which include "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," "Not Skinny But Not Fat," and "Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer."
Listeners have 25 votes to cast per category per day between October 26 and November 9, and the winner will be announced on December 6. Kenan Thompson will be hosting the awards show at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, per Deadline. There is no word yet whether Meghan will attend the Awards.
Since her podcast's debut, Meghan has spoken with several celebrities on some pretty big topics, including the misconceptions of being a single woman with Mindy Kaling, racial stereotypes with Issa Rae, and the concept of "bimbos" with Paris Hilton — an episode that received backlash due to Meghan's comments about her time on "Deal or No Deal."