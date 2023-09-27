Tragic Details About The Osmond Family

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Osmond name is celebrated in the entertainment industry, and a new generation is being introduced to it today. The Osmonds, a family of eight boys and one girl — seven of whom would become famous — were thrust into the spotlight from a young age and enjoyed great success. But not everything they experienced was positive.

"I grew up real fast, real young. Normality to us was rehearsing hard on new routines and performing on TV shows, plus tours and other performances, with schoolwork via home tutoring squeezed around that schedule," Donny Osmond told The Guardian in a 2017 interview about his childhood and how fame influenced it. His younger sister Marie Osmond has also spoken about being a child star — and how different her life was from the average childhood.

"I wasn't a normal child. But I grew up with teachers like Frank Sinatra. Sammy Davis Jr. taught me how to walk on stage," she told Fox News in 2019. "Lucille Ball taught me about lighting. Cyd Charisse taught me how to move, and Debbie Reynolds — well, what's not to love?" While they are grateful for their career opportunities, no one from the family has escaped heartache or tragedy. From health concerns to personal losses, this is the story of the Osmands and what they've endured.