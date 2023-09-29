The Stunning Transformation Of Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson last appeared in a wide-release film all the way back in 2017. That year, he played Philip Haldiman in "The Disaster Artist," director James Franco's comedic retelling of the behind-the-scenes production of the famously awful "The Room." In the years since, Hutcherson has been in a number of smaller films and has appeared on a few television shows. "Five Nights at Freddy's," out September 2023, brings the charismatic star back into cinemas. Understandably, fans can't wait. Alongside screencaps from the horror movie's trailer, one fan tweeted, "Josh Hutcherson enjoyers, we are so back."

Hutcherson's career in Hollywood stretches back more than two decades — and he's only in his early 30s! The star of films like "Journey to the Center of the Earth" and "The Polar Express" has gone through several major phases in his career, and his leading-man good looks took time to develop, too. But to hear him tell it, this was always going to be his life path.

"I always loved entertaining people," he told FemaleFirst. "I always loved being the center of attention with everybody laughing around me." If you, too, are a Josh Hutcherson enjoyer, read on for a look back at the stunning transformation of the "Hunger Games" star.