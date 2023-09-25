Matchmaker Tells Us Why Travis Kelce's Lack Of PDA With Taylor Swift Hits Different Than Her Past Beaus

Whether you're a Swiftie, a football fan, or none of the above, you've probably heard that these two fandoms are having a very unexpected crossover moment. No one can cause quite the stir with a rumored romance like Taylor Swift can. She's one of folks' favorite eligible bachelorettes as of late, and it seems like the entire internet is waiting with bated breath to see who might be her next beau. Recent rumors have linked the star to NFL tight end, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. And, on September 24th, it seemed that these rumors were confirmed right in front of our eyes.

Swift was seen in a suite on the sidelines of the Chiefs' football game against the Chicago Bears. Not only was the singer cheering along for her rumored boyfriend, but she was also seated directly next to his mom. The two were spotted chatting and laughing throughout the game. If all of that wasn't enough to make this possible romance seem like a sure thing, Swift and Kelce left together after the game, and video evidence was posted to the NFL's official TikTok account.

Plenty of Swift's fans have cheered on the potential relationship with Kelce in ways they haven't with some of the Grammy winner's past partners. And this may actually be for good reason. The List consulted an expert matchmaker on Swift's new flame, and she's got a lot of thoughts about this exciting superstar courtship.