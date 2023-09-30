All The Titles William & Kate's Children May Have In The Future

Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Catherine's youngest child and second son, currently holds the title His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Wales. The royal succession in England is purely a matter of birth order, and because he's the third-born child and second-born son, Prince Louis' future titles are a little bit harder to determine than his older siblings' future titles. Furthermore, his titles are up to whoever is the reigning monarch. For example, Louis was not even supposed to be a prince when he was born, but Queen Elizabeth II, who was reigning at the time, gave him the title despite a prior law stating he was too far away from the throne to be called "prince."

It is most likely that Louis will one day become a duke. According to the Mirror, he could become the Duke of Edinburgh, but that would not be until the current Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, has died, and it would be up to the reigning monarch to give him that title. Louis could also be given a different dukedom entirely, or none at all — though he likely will be given one. He could become king one day, but that is quite unlikely as he is currently fifth in line to inherit the throne, and his older siblings' future children will be ahead of him in succession just as he and his siblings are ahead of Prince Harry in line.