David McCallum, NCIS Star, Dead At 90

Beloved television star David McCallum died at age 90 on Monday, September 25, 2023, at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital. In a statement released by CBS, via CBS News, McCallum's family confirmed they were with him when he died of natural causes. The actor was well-known to a generation of fans as a teen idol for his portrayal of super spy Illya Kuryakin on the hit '60s series, "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." Modern audiences will recognize McCallum as Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS." The actor is survived by his wife, model Katherine Carpenter, whom McCallum married in 1967.

Prior to that, he was married to fellow actor Jill Ireland, however, they broke up when she chose to be with action movie icon Charles Bronson (the star of "Death Wish") instead. McCallum had three children with Ireland; Paul, Val, and Jason, who sadly died in 1989. The "NCIS" stalwart is also survived by his two children with Carpenter, Sophie and Peter.

CBS' official "NCIS" Facebook page, The NCISverse, also announced the actor's passing, writing, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away." McCallum certainly touched several generations with his work, with thousands of fans responding to the post with their heartfelt condolences and sweet memories of him.