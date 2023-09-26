Seraphina Affleck's Hair Makeover Solidifies Her As Jennifer Garner's Boldest Child

We all remember when the world saw Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet, all grown up during her rare appearance at the White House with her mom in 2022. The internet buzzed with surprise at just how much this former celeb couple's eldest daughter looks like her superstar mom. These days, though, it's a different Affleck daughter who's getting attention from pop culture fans. Seraphina Affleck is 14 years old — aka the perfect age to really start to find your style. It seems that Seraphina is having no trouble in that department. She's been out and about and making some serious fashion statements.

No matter what was going on in the ex-couple's relationship, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have always been careful about keeping their three kids out of the spotlight and off of social media as much as possible. As a result, the public has only caught glimpses of their children now and then over the years. Yet, recent sightings of Seraphina prove that she's the boldest member of the Affleck brood.