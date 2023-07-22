Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck's Daughter, Violet Is All Grown Up

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet Affleck is all grown up. She looked exactly like her mom as a young girl, but these days, the teenager looks so much like her movie star mother that fans are getting the two confused. While Violet has enjoyed much of her childhood out of the spotlight, as per her parents' wishes to give their three kids as normal a life as possible, the soon-to-be high school graduate has been making more public appearances the closer she gets to adulthood.

Naturally, all three of Affleck and Garner's kids have been subject to the curious public's gaze since their dad reunited with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. While younger siblings Seraphina and Samuel are a rarer sight, Violet has frequently accompanied her mom, dad, and stepmom to several events over the past two years. The teen was most recently spotted at a Fourth of July party with Affleck and Lopez, and before that, she joined Garner for a state dinner at the White House. On both occasions, fans couldn't believe how strikingly similar her facial features are to her mother's — and how grown up she's looking these days. Scroll on to get a glimpse into Violet Affleck's sheltered childhood and blossoming adolescent years now that she's nearly 18.