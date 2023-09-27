The Early Days Of Hoda Kotb's Career Were Marked With A Struggle Many Women Know Well

Hoda Kotb has a successful career that spans more than three decades, but her life hasn't always been easy. The NBC News star was born to parents of Egyptian descent and grew up in the U.S. As a child, she faced racism and discrimination and had a hard time fitting in. "I wasn't Black or white to the kids in school, yet I seemed to be both and neither, which made assimilation on the school bus and in the cafeteria particularly difficult," she told The Wall Street Journal.

Later in life, Kotb found herself struggling to secure work. Although she held a degree in journalism, she was rejected 27 times before landing her first job. "I was home, and all my friends had jobs except me, and I felt sort of like a loser," Kotb recalled in an interview with SiriusXM. When she finally got a job interview at a news station in Richmond, Virginia, the director pointed to her lack of experience and sent her back home.

Like many other women, the "Today Show" co-anchor went through a lot on her way to a fulfilling career. But despite these struggles, Kotb became an award-winning journalist and book author. In 2018, Time named her one of the 100 most influential people of the year.