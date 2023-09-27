What Aimeé Teegarden Was Doing Before She Joined Hallmark

On the Hallmark channel, Aimeé Teegarden is known for made-for-TV movies such as "Once Upon a Christmas Miracle," "My Family Christmas Tree," and "A New Year's Resolution." While the actor joined the network back in 2018, she has some notable acting credits that predate her Hallmark Christmas flicks.

In fact, the California native actually shared with "It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond Podcast" that she actually started in show business as a kid. "I started working professionally when I was 10, but, you know, my dad worked full time [and] my mom was a dental hygienist," Teegarden explained, mentioning that she mostly did background work when she could.

Her big break came when she was cast as Julie Taylor in the hit TV show "Friday Night Lights," which would run for a total of 5 Seasons. Other than that, Teegarden has also appeared in some other noteworthy TV roles and a handful of films.