Meet Keanu Reeves' Longtime Girlfriend, Alexandra Grant
While Keanu Reeves is celebrated for films like "Speed," "The Matrix," and "John Wick," he won the title of the "internet's boyfriend" through his undeniable meme-ability (see Sad Keanu) and his reputation for kindness. Despite this honorary title, the Canadian-raised actor has been famously private about his actual romantic life, keeping quiet about his relationships with figures like Jill Schoelen, Sofia Coppola, and Jennifer Syme.
Because of his commitment to privacy, it came as a surprise to much of the internet when he and Alexandra Grant went public with their relationship in November of 2019. The two were photographed holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, with a source telling People, "Keanu wants to openly share his life with her ... He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life."
While much of the internet knows her as Reeves' girlfriend, Grant has made quite the name for herself as a multimedia artist. In fact, she has a longstanding professional relationship with the actor that dates back to 2011. With this in mind, here's everything you need to know about Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant.
Alexandra Grant is an established artist
Although she has been an L.A.-based artist for many years, Alexandra Grant's childhood took her all over the place, including France, Mexico, and Spain. "I grew up in part in Mexico City, Washington, D.C., and Paris, moving between languages and cultures," she shared with LA Weekly. "Los Angeles felt like home from the moment I first arrived in 1995."
As an artist, she works with a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, film, and photography, to investigate the relationship between language and visuals. Her work has been shown in many galleries and museums, including the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Lowell Ryan Projects gallery, both in Los Angeles. She's also collaborated with many notable figures, including the feminist philosopher Hélène Cixous, the author Micheal Joyce, and, of course, Keanu Reeves.
After Grant and Reeves worked together on the books "Ode to Happiness" and "Shadows," the two co-founded a publishing house called X Artists' Books in 2017. Separately, Grant is also the founder of the grantLOVE Project, an LLC that sells goods and collaborates with artists to help support and raise money for non-profit art organizations.
A look at Grant and Reeves' relationship
While Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant publicly debuted their relationship in November of 2019, their connection stretches way back. The two have at least known each other since 2011, when their first collaborative work, "Ode to Happiness," was published. In 2020, Grant spoke with British Vogue about the title's creation. "The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift," the artist explained. "All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, 'Please publish it!' So that's how we got into publishing."
It's not known how long the two have been dating, but actor Jennifer Tilly shared with Page Six that she'd known about their romantic tie for at least a year and a half prior to their November appearance. Since then, the two have been spotted several times together, including when they shared a kiss on the red carpet of the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in 2023.
As for how Grant's relationship with Reeves has influenced her work, she's had nothing but positive things to say. "I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, 'I can see that your work has gotten happier,' " she told People. "That's real. We're all human beings. We're animals. We're expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier."