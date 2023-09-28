Meet Keanu Reeves' Longtime Girlfriend, Alexandra Grant

While Keanu Reeves is celebrated for films like "Speed," "The Matrix," and "John Wick," he won the title of the "internet's boyfriend" through his undeniable meme-ability (see Sad Keanu) and his reputation for kindness. Despite this honorary title, the Canadian-raised actor has been famously private about his actual romantic life, keeping quiet about his relationships with figures like Jill Schoelen, Sofia Coppola, and Jennifer Syme.

Because of his commitment to privacy, it came as a surprise to much of the internet when he and Alexandra Grant went public with their relationship in November of 2019. The two were photographed holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, with a source telling People, "Keanu wants to openly share his life with her ... He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life."

While much of the internet knows her as Reeves' girlfriend, Grant has made quite the name for herself as a multimedia artist. In fact, she has a longstanding professional relationship with the actor that dates back to 2011. With this in mind, here's everything you need to know about Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant.