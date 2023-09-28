How DWTS Kept Len Goodman's Legacy Alive After His Death

Len Goodman's reputation preceded him and he made a great impression on so many people over the course of his life. "Len always had a twinkle in his eye and a brilliant turn of phrase. He was very fair and knew what he was talking about," Conrad Green told USA Today. Goodman was an integral part of "Dancing With the Stars" since its inception in 2005. In 2022, he decided to part ways with the popular dance competition show after 31 seasons, officially announcing his retirement during a live episode. "I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," Goodman said in front of a live studio audience, according to Good Morning America. "I cannot thank you enough, the 'Dancing with the Stars' family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me," he added.

When Goodman retired, he hadn't told many of his colleagues that he had been diagnosed with cancer. In fact, when he died, many expressed being completely shocked by the news, including ballroom pro-turned-judge and winner of many Mirror Ball trophies himself, Derek Hough, who has known Goodman since he was young. "We had no idea the extent — because this was a huge shock to all of us," Hough told Jana Kramer on an episode of her "Whine Down" podcast.