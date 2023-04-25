Queen Camilla's Heartbreaking Reaction To Len Goodman's Death

"Dancing With The Stars" fans were stunned this week when news broke that former head judge Len Goodman had died at the age of 78. Just months prior, Goodman appeared on the reality dancing series as a judge and revealed that he was ready to retire — here are some of his best quotes from his time on "DWTS." The ballroom gave him a big farewell, but his health seemed to take a tragic turn following his final "Dancing With The Stars" appearance. Goodman reportedly died at a hospice facility in England with his family by his side. His cause of death was bone cancer.

In addition to appearing on "Dancing With The Stars" from 2005 until 2022, Goodman was also the head judge on the United Kingdom's version of the show, "Strictly Come Dancing." Among the show's fans is Queen Camilla, who is said to vote for her favorites each week. (Kate Middleton also can't get enough of the reality show.) Camilla and Goodman even met in 2019 at an event in London, that promoted bone health. The two were chummy and had the privilege of sharing a dance in front of the crowd.

It seems likely that Camilla likely had a strong reaction to the news of Goodman's death, as did the rest of his fans who are now mourning the ballroom dancing legend.