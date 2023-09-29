The Stunning Transformation Of Joan Collins

Trigger warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault and abortion.

From Grace Kelly to Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe to Bette Davis, there are countless icons from old school Hollywood who are just so admirable. Sadly, few are still alive to recount the stories of their youths and compare their experiences in the film industry to the evolved version it is today. This can't be said for Dame Joan Collins though, as the badass beauty of Hollywood's Golden Age celebrated her 90th birthday in May 2023. Over the years, she's told countless tales of her early life in England, working in film, and the stunning transformation she's had over the years.

Collins has had one hell of a life, and if you primarily know the actress from her reign on the 1980s television drama "Dynasty," you don't know the half of it. Her career spans 70-plus years, having graced the big and small screen, penned more than 20 books, and received the honor of damehood. Not only has Collins aged with complete grace, but she's just as witty and down to earth now as she was when she was an up-and-coming star.

With effortless style, grace, and courage, the actor and writer has evolved from a child evacuee grappling with the reality of World War II into a legendary artist; and we'll always remember her as having pulled off shoulder pads better than anyone else in the '80s.