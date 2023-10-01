Charlotte's History As General Hospital's Bad Seed Cassadine Child
Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) has been a trouble-making child even before she was born on "General Hospital." The complicated story behind Charlotte's biological parents is one for the ages, and it was just a precursor to all of the drama that would ensue as she grew up in the Cassadine family.
Charlotte was born off-screen in 2009 to Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson), who returned to Port Charles and informed Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) that Charlotte could possibly be his child. Since she wasn't sure if Charlotte was Nathan's or Griffin Monroe's (Matt Cohen) daughter, a DNA test was run that presumably confirmed Charlotte was Nathan's. When he wanted to meet his daughter, Claudette refused, claiming that she wanted to protect her child from her ex, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). But soon, the truth came out. Claudette revealed that she had carried Charlotte as a surrogate with an embryo created by the evil Helena Cassadine, using Valentine and Lulu Spencer's (Emme Rylan) genetic material — making them her biological parents. That was only the dramatic start for the life of Charlotte Cassadine.
Charlotte acted out when Nina broke up with Valentin
Charlotte Cassadine's bad attitude and fits of anger started escalating when her family situation imploded. She formed a close relationship with her stepmother, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), after accepting the fact that Claudette had died — even though she really hadn't. To make the child even more confused, Lulu Falconeri revealed to Charlotte that she was her biological mother, which was immensely upsetting to the little girl. Valentin Cassadine eventually won sole custody of his daughter but lost that privilege when he went to jail after running away with Charlotte. She moved in with Lulu and her husband, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), until Valentin was released and a shared custody agreement was reached.
Nina and Valentin then broke up, and the constant turmoil was too much for Charlotte; she started bullying her cousin Aiden Spencer (Enzo De Angelis) at school and taking her anger out on adults, developing a serious attitude problem, which she blamed on Nina. Her anger subsided a little when Nina and Valentin got back together and got engaged; Charlotte was happy for the time being to have Nina back in her life, but that didn't stop her trouble-making ways for long.
Charlotte started stalking Anna Devane
After Nina Reeves and Valentin Cassadine's wedding was revealed to be a ruse to ruin Valentin, Charlotte Cassadine flew off the handle. Feeling betrayed by Nina, she took out her anger on other citizens of Port Charles, intentionally tripping Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) with her backpack and slipping a snake into Ava Jerome's (Maura West) purse. When Valentin distanced himself as her father to protect her from his enemies, Charlotte lashed out at Nina and blamed her for everything. Charlotte was sent to boarding school in 2022 and wasn't seen until July 2023 when she visited her mother, Lulu, who has been comatose at a rehab center since 2020.
It seemed like Charlotte had turned a corner as she encouraged Lulu to come back to her family, but things hadn't changed much at all. Upset by her father's new relationship with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Charlotte started stalking her, eventually trashing Anna's room at the Metro Hotel and threatening her with a message on her mirror. The discovery was disturbing for Valentin, who was conflicted about how to deal with the situation. He was determined to step up and be a better father for Charlotte, but with a bad seed like her, what's a parent to do?