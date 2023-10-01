Charlotte's History As General Hospital's Bad Seed Cassadine Child

Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) has been a trouble-making child even before she was born on "General Hospital." The complicated story behind Charlotte's biological parents is one for the ages, and it was just a precursor to all of the drama that would ensue as she grew up in the Cassadine family.

Charlotte was born off-screen in 2009 to Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson), who returned to Port Charles and informed Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) that Charlotte could possibly be his child. Since she wasn't sure if Charlotte was Nathan's or Griffin Monroe's (Matt Cohen) daughter, a DNA test was run that presumably confirmed Charlotte was Nathan's. When he wanted to meet his daughter, Claudette refused, claiming that she wanted to protect her child from her ex, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). But soon, the truth came out. Claudette revealed that she had carried Charlotte as a surrogate with an embryo created by the evil Helena Cassadine, using Valentine and Lulu Spencer's (Emme Rylan) genetic material — making them her biological parents. That was only the dramatic start for the life of Charlotte Cassadine.