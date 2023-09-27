Nina's Back! Tricia Cast Makes Another The Young And The Restless Return

Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti) responded to Lauralee Bell's Instagram post about Tricia Cast's return to "The Young and the Restless," writing, "Bella Bella!" Costar Tracy Bregman (Lauren Fenmore) also chimed in with, "Yay!!" Clearly, the actors are just as happy to hear of Cast's return as the fans are, as the thread was flooded with memories and stories of the characters. "Y&R" has truly been pleasing the audience with several returns for its anniversary, and one viewer responded with the wishful thought, "Maybe they should get rid of some of the new characters and bring back all the old ones. Those were the fun times!" The fans gushed tremendously over the famous friendship between Bell and Cast and were thrilled at the potential Nina's return might offer the story.

When Cast returned to "Y&R" in 2021, she explained to Soap Hub what she'd been doing in between acting gigs over the years and credited bestie Bell for encouraging her to sell her crochet scarves on Etsy. "[Bell] was the one who actually said to me I should sell these on an Etsy store," she stated, explaining that she only put a few up, and sales quickly took off. She added, "So, I started making more. I don't do it unless I want to. There's love in every stitch."

We can see she also puts love into every scene she acts in, so we're thoroughly excited for Cast's return to "Y&R"!