How Demi Lovato Really Feels About Their Previous Age-Gap Relationships

Demi Lovato started her entertainment career on "Barney & Friends" when she was just seven years old. They developed a crush on set for none other than the performer in the big purple dinosaur suit. Lovato's career took off with her starring role in Disney's "Camp Rock" movies. The first one aired in 2008, the same year that Lovato released "Don't Forget," their first of several studio albums. Her love life took off, too, and she went from a childhood crush on the Barney performer to dating. Lovato has a complex dating history, and a number of her romantic partners were men who were older than she was. And in looking back on those relationships, Lovato has some thoughts about what was really going on.

Lovato went on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," and she spoke about her relationship history, admitting that there was definitely a pattern going on for a while. "I think what I went through is that I had a phase of dating older men and dating older guys," Lovato explained. "I went through a phase when I was attracted to older guys because of my daddy issues, obviously."