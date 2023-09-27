Donald Trump Lashes Out At Judge Who Found Him Liable For Fraud

You would be forgiven for forgetting that Donald Trump's legal troubles are being made worse by New York as the state's Attorney General Letitia James is suing him for $250 million. After all, that civil lawsuit was originally filed in September 2022, and it has been overshadowed by Trump's four criminal indictments throughout 2023. James' lawsuit in 2022 came after years of investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization and whether or not they fraudulently valued their real estate holdings for a decade. Trump sued the New York Attorney General in response, but that got shut down and her case continued.

That case is back in the headlines now. The most recent development in the case was Judge Arthur F. Engoron's ruling on September 26, 2023, confirming there was clear evidence of fraud with the Trump business valuations as they were used to get loans from banks or coverage from insurance companies.

In his ruling, he referred to the defendant's claims of how they valued their properties as being arguments from "a fantasy world, not the real world." He also included the Palm Beach County assessor's appraisal value of Mar-a-Lago, which was "between $18 million and $27.6 million," according to the ruling. The Trump Organization put the club's value between $426 million to $612 million. Trump seemed to see the assessor's valuation as a direct attack from the judge, and he took to Truth Social to vent his frustration about the situation.