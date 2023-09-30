Times Love Is Blind Fans Weren't Happy With Host Vanessa Lachey

When "Love is Blind" premiered on Netflix in February 2020, it took the reality TV world by storm. Approximately 30 singles — 15 men and 15 women — date to find their spouse. The catch? They can't see one another. Instead, they talk on either side of an opaque wall, connecting on an emotional level before they tap into the physical. After 10 days (give or take), a select few couples decide to get engaged, meet one another face-to-face, and move in together. It's part dating show and part psychological experiment ... They're given just a few weeks together over which time they're forced to come to terms with pet peeves, meet families, and interact with the other couples. Ultimately, each pair decides whether to say "I do" or "I don't" at the altar. Suffice it to say, it's a high-pressure environment.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, both TV stars in their own right, have been hosting the series since the beginning. They've guided Netflix viewers through love triangles (it's hard to forget Barnett, Amber, and Jessica from Season 1), awkward reveals (Irina and Zack clearly did not hit it off), and genuine love stories like Brett and Tiffany from Season 4. Although quite a few couples from the show are still together, "Love is Blind" fans haven't always been happy with host Vanessa Lachey and her (sometimes invasive) line of questioning, especially during reunion specials.