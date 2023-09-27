Zahara Jolie-Pitt Looks All Grown Up As Mom Angelina's Style Protégé In Rare Video

Angelina Jolie is the proud mother of six kids who are proving to be as stylish as their mom. Three of her kids, Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, were adopted, while Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are Jolie's biological children — their dad is A-list actor Brad Pitt. "They're pretty great people and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other," Jolie told People about her kids in 2021. "It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids."

Still, life hasn't been simple for the Jolie-Pitt children. Since 2016, their celebrity parents have been battling it out in court in a prolonged divorce; after all, there were plenty of signs the Jolie-Pitt marriage wasn't going to last. Still, despite the family turmoil, Jolie enjoys a close relationship with her children. At the premiere of Marvel's "Eternals" in 2021, the kids stood by her side -– Zahara Jolie-Pitt even wore Jolie's 2014 Academy Awards dress, establishing herself as her mother's style protégé.

Now, Jolie is collaborating with Zahara, an emerging style icon, on a new business venture called Atelier Jolie, an interactive, socially conscious fashion brand. "I am building a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world," the A-list actor wrote on the brand's website, describing it as: "A place to have fun. To create your own designs with freedom. To discover yourself."