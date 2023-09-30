Signs Donald Trump And Melania's Marriage Might Be On The Rocks
As the 45th president and first lady of the United States, Donald and Melania Trump have spent years with their relationship under public scrutiny. The couple first met before Donald's rise to political power when Melania was working as a model. After hitting it off at a New York nightclub, they started dating soon after while Donald was still finalizing his divorce from his second wife. They married in 2005 and had their only child, Barron Trump, in 2006. 10 years later, Donald would run in the 2016 presidential election, changing their lives forever.
Melania and Donald Trump's marriage has always faced criticism. Melania is much quieter than Donald, and the pair seem like an odd match. But Melania's recent absence from events and some of their interactions have gotten people questioning their relationship more than usual. The public, as well as those close to the couple, have noticed a growing disconnect. Could the scandals, legal issues, and the 2024 campaign have put too much of a strain on them? Recent events have many believing that the Trumps have bigger marital issues than they want to admit.
Donald Trump apparently forgot his wife's birthday
Forgetting a loved one's birthday is always a faux pas, and when you're the former president of the United States, it doesn't go unnoticed. Melania Trump celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 26, 2023. She marked the occasion quietly with family at Mar-a-Lago. It's understandable she wanted to keep her celebrations fairly private, as Melania has been spending most of her time out of the public eye recently, and her husband, Donald Trump, was in the midst of his lawsuits. "She is comfortable and happy at Mar-a-Lago and is lucky that her family surrounds her," the source told People.
Still, many were surprised to see that Donald did not note his wife's birthday at all publicly, even though the former president was far from quiet on his wife's birthday. On the same day, he took to Truth Social, where he made 15 posts, including several about the civil trial he was facing in New York, claiming the allegations against him were "a made-up SCAM." However, amidst his flurry of social media activity, he made no comment or well wishes to mark his wife's special day (via Express).
While this could have been Trump forgetting or even a purposeful snub, a source assured People that the couple was doing well. "Don't be fooled by the former president's outspoken manner and dominant influence on those around him. He respects and admires his wife," they said.
Melania rejecting Trump's hand
Donald and Melania Trump's relationship has always been a bit of a mystery. While her husband seems to have no problem speaking his mind, Melania usually plays things close to her chest and is a very quiet figure comparatively. For years, many have speculated about the state of their marriage, with body language experts sighting awkward or forced interactions between the two as proof of their underlying unhappiness. And while these body language hints can't prove anything definitively, there's no denying that some of the couple's interactions feel off.
One of the most notable instances of this that got the public talking was a video that surfaced of the pair arriving in Israel. As they walk down a red carpet, then-president Donald Trump is a few steps ahead of his wife. When he reaches his hand back, apparently to take Melania's, she appears to swat him away. Users were quick to respond to the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many claiming the video was a clear sign the couple was not doing well.
One user went so far as to say, "Anyone smell divorce yet, honestly? They can stop putting up a front we know she's not happy in the marriage." Still, others thought there were plenty of other explanations for the interaction. Some suggested Melania could have been swinging her arms naturally or gesturing that she'd catch up to him, and it only looked like she swatted him.
They've slept in separate beds for years
Donald and Melania Trump's marriage was a point of speculation before he even became president, and CNN correspondent Kate Bennett satisfied some of the public's curiosity about how much time the couple spends together in her unauthorized autobiography on Melania Trump. Bennett alleges in her book that the couple did not share a bed in the White House. In fact, First Lady Melania was said to not only have a separate bedroom, but to have her living space on a different floor of the residence. According to the book, President Donald Trump took the master bedroom, as you would expect of the first couple. But Melania opted for a two-room suite on the floor above, with enough space for her own bedroom, a "glam room," and a gym, all kept separate from her husband's residence (via Insider).
The couple has never confirmed or denied their separate sleeping arrangements. However, this is not the first report to surface on the topic. Karen McDougal, a former Playboy Playmate who allegedly had an affair with Donald in the early 2000s, wrote about being shown Melania's separate bedroom on a tour of Trump Tower. The New Yorker obtained the handwritten document where McDougal recalled, "[He] said she liked her space to read or be alone." However, a spokesperson denied claims of Trump's affair with McDougal, claiming that McDougal's retelling of the incident was "an old story that is just more fake news."
Reports say Melania does not wish to be first lady again, Trump denies claims
It seems Donald and Melania Trump may have vastly different ideas of what they want for the future. While Donald is in full campaign mode for the 2024 presidential election, Melania doesn't appear enthusiastic, and sources close to the couple claim that this is because she has no interest in being the first lady again. Donald may be planning to take back the White House, but Melania prefers her life now that she's left Washington, D.C.
Melania led a fairly private life even while she was first lady, and she became even more private after leaving the White House. Sources told CNN she would much prefer to continue on in Palm Beach, Florida, than to go back into politics by her husband's side. "Being first lady again is not what she wants," one source claimed. "For her, it was a chapter — and it's over, and that's that." Another source predicted that Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle would be more present on the campaign trail than Melania.
But, Donald has denied claims of his wife's disinterest in his political aspirations, calling it "more fake news." When speaking to "Fox & Friends," " he said, "She was a great first lady. She did a great job. She loves the people, they love her, I see how they love her." Melania has yet to confirm or deny any rumors surrounding her return to the White House.
Melania is distancing herself during his indictment
As her husband, Donald Trump, faces indictment regarding hush money he allegedly paid to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels, Melania Trump seems to be giving the public the silent treatment. She has refrained from making any statements on Trump's criminal charges and has avoided most public events, choosing instead to keep to herself at the Mar-a-Lago resort.
As the criminal case against her husband is in regard to alleged affairs carried out while married to Melania, the indictment has brought her personal life under a magnifying glass. Trump has continued to deny the claims against him, but Melania remains quiet. Far from offering her support to her husband, she's rarely been seen since the indictment started. Melania's former Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham, spoke to the Daily Mail about the former first lady's silence regarding the indictment. Grisham claimed Melania sees the legal battle and allegations against Donald as "his problem," not hers. "She doesn't want to be seen as the wife who will be next to her husband no matter what he does. She puts herself first," Grisham said. "She never wanted to be like Hillary Clinton. After the Monica Lewinsky news came out and [Hillary] still walked her husband out to the helicopter during lunch ... Melania didn't want to be that person." If Grisham is correct, Melania will likely continue to distance herself from her husband until the messy legal battle is concluded.
Melania is understandably angry over Trump's alleged affairs
Although Melania Trump has stayed silent regarding Donald Trump's alleged extramarital affairs and criminal charges, sources close to the couple say it's causing a iciness between the couple. One source told People that Melania prefers not to speak of the legal case or her husband's possible infidelity, even amongst her close circle. "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source said. According to the same source, Melania has held in this frustration ever since 2018 when The Wall Street Journal broke the story alleging that Donald arranged to pay Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money.
Melania's anger is quite understandable, especially considering if the allegations are true then the affair between Daniels and her husband took place just a few months after Melania gave birth to her and Donald's son Barron. While her husband pleads not guilty on multiple indictments, The former first lady "wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight."
It seems Melania is choosing to deal with anger with some level of denial, preferring to ignore the scandals facing Donald. One source explained, "Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband."
Melania didn't attend Trump's post-arraignment speech
On April 4, 2023, Donald Trump was arraigned on criminal charges in a New York courthouse. This was a historic event, as Trump is the first former president of the United States to face criminal charges. The 45th president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts before returning to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Springs, Florida, where he addressed a crowd of supporters. Speaking to the assembled crowd, Trump once again asserted his innocence, saying, "The only crime I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it" (via CNBC).
While speaking, Trump was surrounded by around 400 supporters, including members of his family. But, as The New York Post pointed out, one member of the Trump family was notably absent. Former first lady Melania Trump was not seen in attendance, an absence that felt even more important considering she's known to be spending most of her time at the resort.
Trump acknowledged the family members gathered, saying, "I have a great family and they've done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much." He went on to name the children standing with him, "I have a son here [Don Jr.] who has done a great job, another son here [Eric] who has done a great job, and Ivanka ... and Barron will be great someday." Not only was Melania not in attendance, but Trump made no mention of her throughout the event.
Former aide claims they have a transactional marriage
Melania Trump's absence from Donald Trump's first statement following his arraignment wasn't all that shocking to those close to her. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former aide, revealed to Page Six that "Melania lives in an ivory tower of denial" regarding the alleged affairs and legal charges facing her husband. While Melania skipping Trump's post-arraignment speech was notable to many observers, Wolkoff said, "I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor."
Regardless of the former first lady's increasing public distance from Donald, Wolkoff said she doesn't see any divorce in the future for the couple. According to Wolkoff, Melania is perfectly aware of Trump's affairs and chooses to remain silent on the subject for her own "dignity." But even if she doesn't offer public support, Wolkoff said, "She will stand by her husband, as she always does."
For many people, a partner cheating would be a deal breaker, especially when the aftermath plays out in a public arena like it is for the Trumps. But Wolkoff claims that for Melania, "This is a transactional marriage, she knew what she was getting into when she married Donald." While the former aide predicted that Melania would not leave her husband, she also likely won't speak to the press or discuss the issue publicly. "Melania believes she doesn't have to answer or explain herself to anyone," Wolkoff said.
They rarely see each other at Mar-a-Largo
Although Donald and Melania Trump have both been living at their residence in the Mar-a-Largo resort, sources have come forward claiming, "Their paths barely cross." It seems that despite technically living together, the former first couple has been purposefully keeping their distance from one another. Some sources have even claimed Melania may be considering divorcing Donald. An insider told the Mirror that Melania has found his alleged affairs "extremely disturbing" and that "There is little wonder people believe it's not just the criminal court Trump is heading to but possibly a divorce one too."
While the couple remains distant, Melania reportedly stays busy with close friends and family and primarily focuses on raising their son, Barron Trump. Of course, they are still married, and while a source told People that they keep separate residences, they also added that they attend dinner and other social events at the resort together. "[Melania] does very well with all of her socializing duties," the source said. "They still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own. They don't spend that much time together."
As noted earlier, the Trumps have reportedly kept separate bedrooms for years. Just because they've continued this unique arrangement while living in Palm Springs doesn't necessarily mean Donald and Melania are heading for divorce. It does, however, make one question how much they enjoy spending time together.
She hasn't been attending his political campaign events
In May 2023, Melania Trump spoke to Fox News Digital to publicly support her husband's re-election campaign. The former first lady said if she and her husband were to regain their office, they would be "restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength."
However, since offering this statement, Melania has continued to keep a low profile and has remained absent from her husband's campaign events. "Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events," a source told People. "It is not comfortable for her." While Donald seems to crave the spotlight of the political arena, that is not the case for Melania, who's naturally quieter and private; describing her, the source said, "Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone." So, her absence from the public could be more about her personal preference than the state of her and Donald's marriage. Or, it could be another sign of Melania's desire to distance herself from Donald.
When asked by a reporter if his wife would be joining him on the campaign trail, Trump said that she's spending her time with Barron while he's at school but added she would be joining him "at the appropriate time." He went on to say that he tries to keep her away from politics. "It's so nasty and so mean," Trump said, explaining Melania's absence (via NBC News).