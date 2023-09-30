Signs Donald Trump And Melania's Marriage Might Be On The Rocks

Forgetting a loved one's birthday is always a faux pas, and when you're the former president of the United States, it doesn't go unnoticed. Melania Trump celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 26, 2023. She marked the occasion quietly with family at Mar-a-Lago. It's understandable she wanted to keep her celebrations fairly private, as Melania has been spending most of her time out of the public eye recently, and her husband, Donald Trump, was in the midst of his lawsuits. "She is comfortable and happy at Mar-a-Lago and is lucky that her family surrounds her," the source told People.

Still, many were surprised to see that Donald did not note his wife's birthday at all publicly, even though the former president was far from quiet on his wife's birthday. On the same day, he took to Truth Social, where he made 15 posts, including several about the civil trial he was facing in New York, claiming the allegations against him were "a made-up SCAM." However, amidst his flurry of social media activity, he made no comment or well wishes to mark his wife's special day (via Express).

While this could have been Trump forgetting or even a purposeful snub, a source assured People that the couple was doing well. "Don't be fooled by the former president's outspoken manner and dominant influence on those around him. He respects and admires his wife," they said.