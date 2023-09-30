A Look Back At Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher's Lavish Dream Wedding

Iconic country singer Carrie Underwood and her hot hockey husband, Mike Fisher, met backstage at one of Underwood's concerts at the end of 2008. Despite having to date long distance in the beginning, as she lived in Nashville and he in Canada, the pair had a whirlwind beginning to their romance. By late 2009, the couple was engaged. But as they say, when you know, you know.

If there was one other thing the duo was certain of, aside from their undying love for one another, it was the fact that they wanted a lavish wedding. Looking inside Underwood and Fisher's relationship, it kicked off with a bang! She and the pro hockey player chose The Ritz-Carlton Lodge, Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia, for the site of their nuptials. Located near Lake Oconee, the expansive hunting plantation turned resort offered everything the couple could possibly want. So, instead of opting only for a venue within the grounds, they reserved the entire hotel and all its amenities for the weekend. According to Radar Online, reserving the entire hotel for the privacy of other guests costed them around $268,000.

An estimated 250 friends and family members enjoyed the locale's five golf courses, three swimming pools, and, of course, an exceptionally beautiful ceremony and reception celebrating the new Mr. and Mrs. But there are even more lavish details — let's take a look.