A Look Back At Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher's Lavish Dream Wedding
Iconic country singer Carrie Underwood and her hot hockey husband, Mike Fisher, met backstage at one of Underwood's concerts at the end of 2008. Despite having to date long distance in the beginning, as she lived in Nashville and he in Canada, the pair had a whirlwind beginning to their romance. By late 2009, the couple was engaged. But as they say, when you know, you know.
If there was one other thing the duo was certain of, aside from their undying love for one another, it was the fact that they wanted a lavish wedding. Looking inside Underwood and Fisher's relationship, it kicked off with a bang! She and the pro hockey player chose The Ritz-Carlton Lodge, Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia, for the site of their nuptials. Located near Lake Oconee, the expansive hunting plantation turned resort offered everything the couple could possibly want. So, instead of opting only for a venue within the grounds, they reserved the entire hotel and all its amenities for the weekend. According to Radar Online, reserving the entire hotel for the privacy of other guests costed them around $268,000.
An estimated 250 friends and family members enjoyed the locale's five golf courses, three swimming pools, and, of course, an exceptionally beautiful ceremony and reception celebrating the new Mr. and Mrs. But there are even more lavish details — let's take a look.
I do's fit for a princess
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher would reportedly spend another $250,000 on their luxurious ceremony and after-party at the charming The Ritz-Carlton Lodge. The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer decided to refresh the resort's décor for her wedding, banishing any trace of its logo right down to the rugs, replacing them with a romantic "CM" monogram for Carrie and Mike. But trademarking the hotel wasn't the only special touch she imparted. A source for People said, "Carrie had thousands of pink and white flowers," including a massive floral disco ball that hung over the site of the wedding nuptials, (via Inside Edition).
Accompanying the thousands of blooms were crystals. The source told People that 5,000 sparkling crystals were at the reception alone. Not to be outdone by her decorations, Underwood donned a gown fit for a princess to walk down the aisle. Monique Lhuillier designed her strapless corseted sweetheart ball gown studded with crystals and 3,000 organza flowers handmade from silk. In all, over 400 hours of work went into its creation. A blush pink sash around her waist echoed the rosy hues in her bouquet and floral arrangements.
Underwood's crowning glory, literally, was a dazzling tiara. The 40-carat diamond, 18kt white gold sparkler, was gifted to her by none other than her husband, Fisher. Its design, created by Johnathon Arndt, incorporated a flower and vine pattern inspired by Underwood's obvious obsession with flowers.
It was all in the details
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's wedding was far from understated, but the details really took it over the top. The bridesmaids' dresses were equally bespoke, also handcrafted by Monique Lhuillier, who came up with four different designs. For her reception, Underwood changed gowns, donning a cocktail dress by the same designer that allowed her to dance the night away with Mike Fisher. Adorably, the bride wasn't the only one captivating in crystals; Underwood's loyal pup Ace was fitted with a pink tux dripping in Swarovski crystals.
Jeweler extraordinaire Johnathon Arndt dished to PR Newswire that he, along with Underwood, created the couple's rings, which had a few secret details of their own. The wedding band of the former "American Idol" contestant featured a princess-cut diamond complemented by round-brilliant stones. Fisher's more masculine ring, fit for a pro athlete, was studded with "hidden diamonds." The bride's gown change also included a swap of her jewelry as she wore her Jonathon Arndt collection to the reception. Even Ace was given a diamond "A" charm because who says dogs can't be dapper?
To end the night, guests feasted on a vegetarian and non-vegetarian option, consisting of butternut squash ravioli and filet mignon. In a very ahead-of-her-time move for 2010, Underwood chose vanilla buttercream cupcakes instead of the traditional tiered wedding cake. The delectable treats were made by a bakery owned by the wife of Underwood's bass player, the very person responsible for introducing the bride and groom.