The Special Meaning Behind Knox Jolie-Pitt's Name

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt slowly made their way into the limelight as a couple in 2005 after meeting on the set of their movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," the public was giddy with glee. The moment was only topped when the duo confirmed they were expecting their first biological child together. Two of Hollywood's hottest stars combining genes? Yes, please. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born in May 2006, joining her adopted siblings Maddox and Zahara.

Then came a double dose of celebration, as Jolie and Pitt appeared on the red carpet to make an unofficial-official announcement. Usually lithe and lean, Jolie's abdomen was swollen with not one but two offspring in the making. Having adopted Pax in 2007, Hollywood's most-watched brood was growing by leaps and bounds. "We weren't expecting twins!" Jolie revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "So it did shock us, and we jumped to six quickly. But we like a challenge."

That challenge began in a small town in southern France when the Jolie-Pitt fraternal twins entered the world. Vivienne Marcheline and her brother Knox Léon were born in July 2008. While Vivienne's middle name may be familiar to most — a tribute to Jolie's mom, Micheline, who died the previous year —Knox's name also has family connections, taking a leaf from both the Pitt and Jolie family trees.