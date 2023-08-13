What We Know About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Under-The-Radar Life

When you're the child of an A-list celebrity, you basically have two choices in life: Either embrace your heritage and use it to boost your own performing career, or stay under the radar and pursue your own interests. Plenty of star kids have gone with the first route — think Michael Douglas, Willow and Jaden Smith, Colin Hanks, Dakota Johnson, and Bryce Dallas Howard — but many others prefer the less stressful second option.

The latter seems to be the case for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt as she teeters on the edge of adulthood. As the first biological child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, she got more than her share of attention in her early years, particularly when her style choices became gossip fodder. Shiloh's preference for boys' wear and her insistence on being called "John" led to speculation about her gender identity years before the subject became a political issue. But her parents encouraged her individuality and told the public to MYOB. "I don't think it's for the world to interpret anything," Jolie told the Daily Mail in a 2021 interview.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has since gone on to mirror some of Angelina Jolie's best beauty moments while still maintaining her own sense of style. However, despite her triple A-list pedigree — she's also the granddaughter of Jolie's dad, Jon Voight — Shiloh is enjoying a low-key life. Shunning acting projects for the time being, she stays active in other ventures and is only seen in quick paparazzi glimpses as she goes about her day.