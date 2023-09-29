How Kerry Washington And Nnamdi Asomugha Pulled Off Their Secret 2013 Wedding

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha had another unique way to protect their wedding day when it came to planning it. They used code words, as Washington shared with Robin Roberts on "20/20" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). For example, the couple referred to the wedding as a "family reunion." Even when communicating with her dress designer, the bridal gown was described as a red carpet look to prevent prying eyes and ears from figuring it out.

"My dress designer called it 'the dress for the Moroccan premiere of Scandal.' I don't know why we went with Morocco, but that's because we didn't want anybody in his office to know," Washington recalled, though an insider told People that her stunning white gown was something simple that could easily have been mistaken for a store-bought piece. Their meticulous preparation led to an outdoor celebration at a close friend's house, with only family and a small circle of pals present, most of whom were flown there by private plane.

Following their nuptials, the couple began growing their family, welcoming daughter Isabelle in April 2014 and son Caleb in October 2016. Asomugha also has an older daughter from a previous relationship, whom Washington embraces as one of her own. The celebrity couple has done a swell job of keeping their little ones away from the limelight, just as they have with everything else in their relationship thus far, with Washington still only revealing scant details in her book.