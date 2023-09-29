Inside Olivia Jade's Off & On Relationship With Jacob Elordi

On paper, Jacob Elordi and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli seem like a power couple since they're both influential celebrities with promising careers ahead of them. Sadly, in reality, they're a modern-day Ross and Rachel since their relationship hasn't been on solid ground for a while. It all started in December 2021 when Giannulli, Elordi, and his adorable dog, Layla, were spotted on a lowkey coffee run. Of course, the pair immediately sparked dating rumors which turned out to be true.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple was having fun getting to know each other through their dates. They also shared that neither was looking for a long-term commitment since they were both in serious relationships not too long ago. Just a month before their first sighting, Elordi got out of a year-long relationship with model Kaia Gerber. Giannulli was also in a similar situation since her nearly two-year on-and-off relationship with Jackson Guthy ended around August.

And it seems like Elordi and Giannulli kept things lowkey for a bit because their next public appearance wouldn't be until May 2022. This time, the couple was all smiles as they played with their dogs Enzo and Layla at a park. In the same month, Us Weekly confirmed that they were dating. An insider also told the outlet that Giannulli and Elordi were having a great time together and the relationship was going steady. Unfortunately, these feelings were short-lived since they reportedly broke up in August that year.