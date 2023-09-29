Who Was General Hospital's Griffin Munro?

Between his job as a correspondent for "Entertainment Tonight" and stint as young John Winchester/archangel Michael on "Supernatural," it's no wonder Matt Cohen is so well-known. Perhaps one of his most recognizable (and well-loved) roles is that of Griffin Munro on "General Hospital."

Despite not being in Port Charles for long, Griffin Munro gained a loyal fan base during his time on the soap. Debuted by Matt Cohen in 2016, Griffin took the place of Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson) as a neurosurgeon and priest at General Hospital. Griffin developed a stellar reputation as a doctor; that is, until his parentage was outed and he soon found himself in trouble with the likes of Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson), Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), and Ava Jerome (Maura West).

Griffin left town in 2019 after his time in Port Charles turned dark; as a fan-favorite character, there has been much speculation about whether Cohen would bring back Griffin to "General Hospital." But since his first time around in Port Charles was so dramatic, it's hard to say if he'd ever want to return.