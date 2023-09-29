How Days Star Arianne Zucker Found Herself In The Middle Of A Donald Trump Controversy

Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) has been in her fair share of sticky situations during her time on "Days of Our Lives." Between her many marriages and tumultuous relationship with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Nicole has found herself in the middle of many controversies before. However, one of the biggest controversies didn't happen to her character, but rather to the actor herself; and it was one that she wouldn't soon forget.

In 2016, the U.S. presidential race went off with a bang. The candidates were ruthless in their attempts to be elected, and the secrets that were revealed about them were just as shocking. The media coverage of Donald Trump was unprecedented, and so were the scandals associated with him. Just a short time before the election, The Washington Post released audio recordings of offensive comments made by Trump and Billy Bush about Zucker prior to their first meeting in 2005, pushing her into the spotlight — and not for the right reasons.