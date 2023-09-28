Melody Thomas Scott Recruits Eric Braeden Into Roman Empire TikTok Trend (& We Can't Stop Laughing)

According to Know Your Meme, a website dedicated to learning the origins of online memes and things that go viral, the latest TikTok trend is apparently one in which women ask the men they know how often they think about the Roman Empire. What began as an Instagram post last year by a woman in Sweden blossomed into a viral movement after a Roman reenactor shared the question on August 19.

Not to be left out of the latest fad, and perhaps foreseeing the answer she would get, "The Young and the Restless" star Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) posted a video on September 27 on Instagram with the caption, "I just had to try this TikTok trend, albeit on Insta. This is what happened when I asked @ericbraedengudegast the very popular question, 'How often do you think about the Roman Empire?' And well, be careful what you ask for! Speaking of, let me know what you want me to ask Eric next!"

Careful indeed, as her on-screen husband, Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) — who's well known for being a font of information — answered, "Roman Empire? Actually, quite a bit to be frank with you, because it was enormously influential and, you know, occupied parts of Europe for 3 or 400 years." Fans weren't surprised that Braeden understood the assignment as one responded, "That's hilarious! Of course Eric thinks about it often. He's so knowledgeable. No one I've heard answering this question can hold a candle to Eric."