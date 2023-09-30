The Stunning Transformation Of Josh Hartnett

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Josh Hartnett was inescapable. In 1999, Teen People named him one of its 21 Hottest Stars Under 21. In 2003, PETA named him one of its Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrities. You get the idea. Even Hartnett agrees that it was too much. A Vanity Fair cover story, in particular, seemed to go too far. "[W]as it just everyone talking about how hot I was?" he pondered to The Guardian years later. "People got a chip on their shoulder about me after that. They genuinely thought I'd been thrust on them. It was a very weird time."

Hartnett isn't quite that famous anymore. He regularly appears in articles that wonder why, or where he's been. The answer is simple: He's been acting! Hartnett intentionally stepped back from the high-profile films that defined his early career, but he's been steadily turning in performances ever since. In 2023, he told Yahoo that he doesn't understand why people keep writing about him this way. "I've been extremely lucky to have 25 years in this business and make great films with really interesting directors and be able to play a bunch of disparate characters," he said. "I find it remarkable and very lucky that I'm here after 25 years. It's bizarre."

If you'd like to take a trip down memory lane and explore how Hartnett got where he was — and why he went the way he went — then read on for a look at the stunning transformation of Josh Hartnett.