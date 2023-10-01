The Sad & Tragic Life Of Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson had a far from perfect childhood. She also knows that this is the same case for many. Despite having parents who loved her, the Canada native bore witness to their own unstable marriage and a home affected by her father's volatile ways. A drinker with a violent streak, Anderson's father took a heavy hand with his wife when he felt he had to, even once holding her face down close to the stove — one of the many revelations the actor made in her soul-baring memoir, "Love, Pamela" (via Today).

Such scenes were not rare in the Anderson household and, as the famous model told Vanity Fair, impacted her own future relationships. Try as she might — and Anderson said she did more than a few times — her mother couldn't bring herself to leave her father forever and always came back to him. "Everyone has a story about my father, the notorious bad boy," Anderson said in a Netflix documentary about her life.

Young Anderson wasn't averse to getting into trouble but once seemingly toed the line her father had drawn a bit too much, by bringing her pet kittens into the house against his orders. In what would inevitably have been a nightmarish ordeal to experience for the future animal rights activist, Anderson's father stuffed the animals in a bag and drowned them as she stood watching. "I felt like I died that night, too," she wrote in her book.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.