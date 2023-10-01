The Sad & Tragic Life Of Pamela Anderson
Beloved pinup, actor, certified bombshell, and now writer. Pamela Anderson is many things. What she isn't, is a pity seeker. The "Baywatch" babe's life has been a dazzling blur of definitive events that, to a large extent, have been undercut by a tragic tenor. If some sex tape or another wasn't feeding into her scandal myth, a toxic partner would do the honors. And, given the swimsuit siren's status as a fantasy television and magazine fixture, media cycles on Anderson never ran dry. Anderson's story of transformation, from a blossoming Playboy model to a tabloid darling forever hounded by controversy, was a turbulent '90s pop culture fever dream like no other. It was constructed of the nastiest elements — sexism, privacy invasion, objectification, abuse — projected onto the subject from both within and without Hollywood.
Anderson, for whom 2023 has been an exercise in rebuilding and reclamation, is not one to sit in mourning, everything considered. "I'm not a victim, and I'm not the damsel in distress," she told Variety. "I've always been able to find myself again. And it's created a strong person and a strong parent." Motherhood, in fact, has been one of the most redemptive experiences for Anderson. She has two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee, whom she passionately loved and then ferociously fought in a custody battle that would determine her children's fate. From her own unstable childhood to an adulthood haunted by dark fame, here's a rundown on the tragic life of Pamela Anderson.
Pamela Anderson grew up in a violent household
Pamela Anderson had a far from perfect childhood. She also knows that this is the same case for many. Despite having parents who loved her, the Canada native bore witness to their own unstable marriage and a home affected by her father's volatile ways. A drinker with a violent streak, Anderson's father took a heavy hand with his wife when he felt he had to, even once holding her face down close to the stove — one of the many revelations the actor made in her soul-baring memoir, "Love, Pamela" (via Today).
Such scenes were not rare in the Anderson household and, as the famous model told Vanity Fair, impacted her own future relationships. Try as she might — and Anderson said she did more than a few times — her mother couldn't bring herself to leave her father forever and always came back to him. "Everyone has a story about my father, the notorious bad boy," Anderson said in a Netflix documentary about her life.
Young Anderson wasn't averse to getting into trouble but once seemingly toed the line her father had drawn a bit too much, by bringing her pet kittens into the house against his orders. In what would inevitably have been a nightmarish ordeal to experience for the future animal rights activist, Anderson's father stuffed the animals in a bag and drowned them as she stood watching. "I felt like I died that night, too," she wrote in her book.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
She was sexually abused from a young age
Some of the most crushing revelations Pamela Anderson has ever made about her life relate to her experiences of being sexually abused through her youth. Her earliest memory of it involves a babysitter who exploited her over many years. "A female predator; that was tough to understand. It made me trust people less and less," she told CBS News. The babysitter's warning compelled Anderson to keep the abuse a secret, for the sake of her little brother.
Anderson was eventually pushed to a breaking point where thoughts of murder fueled her attempt "to stab [the babysitter] in the heart with a candy cane pen," she shared in "Pamela, A Love Story" on Netflix. When the babysitter freakishly died in an accident not long after, young Anderson lived under the assumption that she willed her death into existence.
More traumatic experiences followed when Anderson, at the age of 12, was raped by a man of 25 and left with the guilt of the incident having been her fault. Her encounters with the boys she dated weren't any better; one of them got brutally violent with her, while another accompanied his friends in assaulting her in the back of a car. It took Anderson a long time to go public with her ordeals. "Those kinds of things really color the rest of your life. You block things out or you're gonna deal with it later — and I'm dealing with it now," she told Variety.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Domestic violence haunted her first marriage
Once upon a time, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were America's hottest couple — until they were not. Their relationship remained fraught with volatile romance throughout its three-year run, foreshadowed in the wild, whimsical way it actually began in 1995. After a brief and inexplicable meeting at a Hollywood club on New Year's Eve — during which Lee "grabbed her face and just licked the side of it, from chin to temple" (via Rolling Stone) — he chased her down all the way to Cancún, where she was shooting. Four days of whirlwind passion later, the "Baywatch" beauty and Mötley Crüe rocker were married. "We gave blood, sniffed out a marriage license and were on the beach getting married before the day was over," Lee wrote in his autobiography, "The Dirt."
The expedited marriage was a mistake, as Anderson soon realized. Substance abuse and allegations of violence pegged to Lee hung low over their notorious relationship, with Anderson reportedly making more than one attempt to walk out of the door. She eventually did in 1998, following Lee's arrest over charges of spousal and child abuse, the Los Angeles Times reported. Having grown up in a violent home, Anderson was clear about her boundaries. "I was not going to do that to my kids ... because my kids were more important and I didn't want them to see that," she told Vanity Fair, though not without a fond reminiscence of her time with Lee.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
A leaked tape changed her life
Pamela Anderson's public persona has forever been haunted by an infamous sex tape. By 1995, the actor-model had reached sky-scraping levels of fame with her unique superpower as the star of two beloved erotic fantasy vehicles, "Baywatch" and Playboy. Unbeknownst to Anderson, she was also on the cusp of having her life irreversibly altered that year by a vindictive electrician whom her ex-husband Tommy Lee had pissed off. Rand Gauthier, who was working on renovations of the pair's Malibu home, stole a sex tape featuring them that was eventually leaked to the world, Rolling Stone reported.
The intimate eight-minute clip became profitable fodder for intrusive tabloids and porno websites, raking in sales worth $77 million in under a year. Its popularity on illicit platforms is a different story altogether. It's not hard to gather which of the two participants of the tape attracted the majority of lewd reactions, critical jibes, and sexualized commentary. When Anderson tried to sue the distributors of the VHS tapes, she was subjected to further humiliation.
She recalled for The Guardian, "They had all these naked pictures of me. And the lawyers basically said: you're in Playboy. You have no right to privacy." Pregnant and desperate to put an end to the legal tussle, Anderson, with Lee, settled the lawsuit against the tape's distributors by 1997. She has since been assertive against being defined by those notorious eight minutes.
She regrets some of the most significant moments of her life
There aren't too many things Pamela Anderson has been known to express regret over. Even in the face of a lifetime littered with adversity, she has refused to let herself be bogged down by the past. For all that makes her, well, her, the cause of her one lament then comes as a shocker. It alludes to what is recognized as her most significant physical feature. "Not that we need to point it out," Anderson joked to W magazine, eyeing her breast implants when asked about regrets. Anderson's influence over breast augmentation trends in the male fantasy-fueled '90s era was perceptible, as surgeons have pointed out.
Anderson's decision to augment her body came about in the 1990s after her Playboy breakout and ironically stemmed from aspirations to be more like her magazine peers. The choice came to her in the form of a revelation from fellow Playmate and one of Hugh Hefner's wives, Kimberley Conrad. She told Anderson, then still a newbie, that the models people loved and knew all underwent breast surgery, leading Anderson to jump at the prospect, too.
"Not a lot of thinking went into that decision," Anderson admitted to The Guardian. A similar emotion dominates her tabloid-tormented romantic life, which Anderson said is filled with marriages she regrets. But then again, as she told Bustle: "In the end, life is just what happens. It's already done, so I can't really waste time regretting it."
She was at the receiving end of intense sexism
Pamela Anderson's life as a public figure has long been hounded by some of the worst possible strains of exploitation. The choices she made for herself, along with many she didn't (and there were quite a fair few of those), put a target on her back for her sexuality, body, womanhood, and consent to be viciously appropriated by the public. Her instantly iconic proportions — as seen most significantly in "Baywatch," Playboy, and later one despicably distributed tape — became the punchline of nearly every interview she went on.
"I have never sat across from an interview subject before and said, 'May we talk briefly about your breasts?'" NBC News journalist Matt Lauer blatantly told Anderson, before prodding her toward an explanation for her implants. Jay Leno, meanwhile, took exaggerated liberties with crass conversations all the times Anderson appeared on his show. And that's just a preview of the persistent toxicity the media subjected her to.
"Basically, you are just a thing owned by the world, like you belong to the world," Anderson told The Atlantic. Citing her skin-baring career, people widely claimed license over her, to the extent that even her objections against her misused sex clip were called into question. She had, as she expressed in "Pamela, A Love Story," become a caricature. Despite everything that transpired in her life — rather, because of it — Anderson reclaimed her story extensively through a documentary and an autobiography in 2023.
She seems to have mixed feelings about her famous Playboy shoots
Throughout her celebrity lifetime, Pamela Anderson has been near synonymous with the Playboy brand. Her debut appearance on the October 1989 cover of the raunchy men's magazine hard-launched her as the pinup fantasy of millions. Playboy was the firing table for Anderson's future successes like "Baywatch" and "Home Improvement," and the model has always waxed lyrical about how the risqué 1989 landmark gave her a much-needed boost of confidence after a traumatic youth.
"Doing that first photoshoot gave me this little kind of portal on what it felt like to be a sensual woman. My sexuality was mine. I took my power back," she told The Times. That's not all; she holds Hugh Hefner in high regard, naming the Playboy patriarch as the only person to have treated her with respect. She was featured as Playboy's cover star a record-setting 14 times.
It would seem, however, that over time, Anderson developed a complicated relationship with the magazine that started it all. As a line from her memoir "Love, Pamela" insightfully states: "My dreams often come true, a curse and a blessing" (via ET Canada). When she became a mother, Anderson's past was spotlighted once again — and not in the most desirable circumstances. Her two teenage sons had to endure bullying and teasing on her behalf in school, leading Anderson to once declare: "I regret that anything I have ever done has made them uncomfortable or suffer" (per NDTV).
She contracted a serious liver infection
It wasn't just the load of widespread exploitation that Pamela Anderson had to shoulder. The actor was struck by a major liver disease back in the early 2000s that could potentially have turned life-threatening. Through a statement in 2002, the "Baywatch" star revealed that she had contracted hepatitis C. She held her ex-husband Tommy Lee — with whom she was going through a tumultuous custody battle at the time — responsible, explaining that the disease was a consequence of sharing a tattoo needle with him. "Tommy has the disease and never disclosed it to me during our marriage," she said, according to ABC News. Lee's rep refuted Anderson's charge, citing their legal dispute as her motivation to incriminate the Mötley Crüe musician.
Hepatitis C is caused by an invasive virus that primarily impacts the liver and can lead to organ failure or even death. Blood-to-blood contact via needles is one of the most common ways in which the disease spreads. Anderson called her 16-year experience with hepatitis C a "death sentence," telling People in 2015: "Even though I may have looked confident on the outside, I think it really was a dark cloud that lingered over me." Just weeks after the interview, Anderson ecstatically announced that she was free of hepatitis C, as was Lee. A then-newly approved, rather expensive antiviral medication was reportedly instrumental in her treatment, which she underwent after motivation from none other than Lee himself (via ET).
She lost her baby to a miscarriage, reportedly more than once
Pamela Anderson has walked a rocky path on her motherhood journey, which came with more than its fair share of tragedy. Before she welcomed two sons with her rocker ex-husband Tommy Lee, the iconic model experienced a miscarriage in the '90s — a heartbreaking detail that lies forgotten in the face of a messy miscarriage controversy she later found herself involved in. Months after meeting and marrying Lee, Anderson became pregnant with their child. In what the Mötley Crüe drummer called "a Lee family curse" in the band's autobiographical book "The Dirt," the couple suffered a miscarriage (via Rolling Stone). Recalling the difficult period, Lee wrote: "The paparazzi were so intent on getting photos, they kept cutting off the ambulance on the way to the hospital."
Anderson was seemingly the more optimistic of both partners — even throwing a depressed Lee a wild, expensive birthday bash — and eventually gave birth to their first child in 1996. A second child followed a year later. Anderson reportedly underwent the entire miscarriage ordeal once again during her relationship with singer-songwriter Kid Rock. Anderson's rep confirmed the miscarriage to the media in 2006, requesting privacy. The couple headed for a divorce soon after the incident, with Rock later alleging that Anderson lied about the miscarriage. Anderson's retort, as quoted by Rolling Stone, read: "If he has nothing nice to say about me, then please tell him to stop talking about me."
She claims to have been harassed by big Hollywood celebrities
Pamela Anderson wasn't immune to mistreatment by her Hollywood contemporaries, even seniors. Among the many bombshells she dropped in her 2023 memoir "Love, Pamela," a distasteful encounter she allegedly had with renowned actor-comedian Tim Allen stood out. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath," she wrote, per an excerpt published by Variety that caused a furore. 23-year-old Anderson was working alongside Allen on the classic sitcom "Home Improvement" at the time and had by then already amassed popularity as a Playboy muse. "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked," Anderson continued in her book, claiming Allen joked: "Now we're even." Allen was quick to refute her allegations.
While Anderson insisted that the said experience did take place, she didn't seem to hold a grudge against the "Zoom" actor. "This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate," she told Vanity Fair. Allen, she said, was just one of many men who felt entitled to exhibit such impropriety toward her. She was also confronted with a different kind of Hollywood harassment when disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein coerced her into doing the critically panned 2008 film "Superhero Movie." She recounted the incident on an episode of "Piers Morgan's Life Stories," alleging that Weinstein threatened to ruin her career. "He was just a bully, very rude, threatening. I did it out of duress," she said (via Deadline).
She often had to worry about her children's safety
Among the many fluffy and non-fluffy hats she wears, Pamela Anderson takes the most pride in her role as a mother. In fact, it is something she has credited as a primary reason for her survival through some of the toughest moments of her life. By the time she had two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee, Anderson was a print and screen megastar. Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee grew up in the thick of their mother's perennial popularity as a public figure — circumstances that weren't easy by any measure. Stalking incidents haunted Anderson and, by extension, her sons. Fear for her sons' safety kicked in her hyper-vigilant maternal instincts, so much so that Anderson was compelled to hire an undercover security guard to watch over her kids at school.
Worse still, the boys' household conditions growing up were less-than-desirable, given Lee's turbulent bearing. In court documents pertaining to the couple's post-divorce custody battle, Anderson made explosive allegations of abuse against Lee — ranging from his use of obscenities before the kids to erratic episodes where he exposed them to violent visuals. "Tommy's behaviour has deteriorated to such an extent that I am afraid for the emotional well-being of the children while in his care," she said, appealing for sole custody, Evening Standard reported. Brandon and Dylan grew up to be extremely close to their mother, standing tall today as her biggest supporters.
She once came close to ending her life
Pamela Anderson has pushed through more than her fair share of trials and tribulations and successfully come out alive on the other side. But at certain points in her life, that resolution didn't always seem like a possibility. Her painful circumstances coerced Anderson toward destructive ends that, in hindsight, she realized translated to nothing short of a suicide mission. "Over the last 20 years, I went missing. MIA even to myself. I was drinking, I was trying drugs — so not me. I just went off the rails," she told The Guardian, reflecting on the string of heartbreaking events she suffered. Her survival hung by a thread when a leaked sex tape played havoc with her life, motherhood being the only force that kept her together.
Her days as a "Baywatch" big shot were not any less stressful. Behind the sexy swimsuit glam of C.J. Parker lay an overworked woman juggling television, cinema, and a new marriage. In her memoir "Love, Pamela," Anderson revealed that she began relying on pills to have a more efficient schedule. Her lifestyle began messing with her health and Tommy Lee, who was apparently given to bursts of outrage, didn't make things easier. Anderson recalled the collapse moment when she "tried to swallow a bottle of Advil with vodka, sinking slowly under the water" (via Page Six). The scene luckily didn't play out as planned and Anderson lived to tell her life story — in her own words, unfiltered.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org