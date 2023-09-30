Why Zooey Deschanel Almost Never Returned To TV Show Acting Again

From her character in "500 Days of Summer" to her seasons-long stint as Jessica Day on "New Girl," Zooey Deschanel defined what it meant to be "quirky" in the early 2010s. It was the era of ukuleles, fingerstaches, and hipster glasses. That being said, Deschanel doesn't identify with the "manic pixie dream girl" label that's followed her around for well over a decade. "I'm not a girl. I'm a woman," she told The Guardian in a 2022 conversation. "It doesn't hurt my feelings, but it's a way of making a woman one-dimensional and I'm not."

"New Girl," which ran from 2011 up until 2018, tackled the quirky-girl trope head-on, adding nuances to Deschanel's character one 30-minute episode at a time. In the first season, Jess explains that femininity isn't a weakness. "I brake for birds. I rock a lot of polka dots. I have touched glitter in the last 24 hours ... and that doesn't mean I'm not smart and tough and strong!" she says in a now-famous monologue, per YouTube.

Although "New Girl" quickly became a comfort show for millions (plus, it inspired many of us to rock Peter Pan collars), it definitely took a toll on its lead, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I couldn't picture myself getting back into the game like that, especially not right away," the actor told the outlet, referring to the intense burnout she felt after the series wrapped. Here's what we know about Zooey Deschanel's years-long break from the world of TV acting post-"New Girl."