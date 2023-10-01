The Stunning Transformation Of Madison Beer

Madison Beer — just 24 years old as of 2023, has already become one of the most exciting pop stars of her generation. After being discovered online by Justin Bieber, Beer shot to fame in 2012. She landed a major record deal and quickly became a highly marketed pop princess. However, in 2016, Beer left her label behind and set out on her own, shedding her good girl image and finding a more authentic voice. Since then, she has released two hugely successful albums: "Life Support" in 2021 and "Silence Between Songs" in 2023. She's also captured the attention of none other than Lana Del Rey. Evidently, this young star is just at the beginning of her journey — and there's plenty of great music still to come.

Although she may be young, Beer's life has already been filled with twists and turns. Perhaps, Beer put it best herself: "I have lived a very interesting, special, weird life," she told People in 2023. Curious to learn a little more? Here is the stunning transformation of Madison Beer.